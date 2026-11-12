COP31: Leaders Push Climate-Resilient Cities, Clean Energy
(MENAFN) The second and final day of the COP31 leaders’ summit gets underway Thursday in Antalya, Türkiye, with world leaders focusing on strengthening cities against climate change and accelerating the shift toward electricity in buildings and transportation.
Discussions are expected to bring together governments, municipal authorities, businesses and investors to explore funding for energy-efficient buildings, electricity grid improvements and initiatives to protect urban areas from increasingly severe weather events.
Further financing and investment commitments are also anticipated throughout the day.
Electrification features prominently in Türkiye’s COP31 action agenda. In urban areas, this includes replacing fossil fuel-based heating systems with electric heat pumps and transitioning public transport fleets to electric buses. Such measures could reduce greenhouse gas emissions as electricity generation increasingly relies on cleaner energy sources. Upgrading power grids will also be essential to accommodate growing electricity consumption.
World leaders are scheduled to hold another meeting Thursday morning, focusing on reducing methane emissions and other greenhouse gases to curb short-term global warming.
The discussions will examine progress toward previously announced climate commitments, alongside potential new pledges and funding arrangements needed to implement them.
Meanwhile, the COP31 Business Forum is scheduled to open Thursday, gathering business executives to examine how private investment can support projects involving renewable energy, urban infrastructure and climate adaptation.
The UN climate conference began on Nov. 9 and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the presidency of COP31, while Australia is responsible for leading the official negotiations, which will proceed after the leaders’ summit concludes Thursday.
The negotiations will address emissions reductions, climate adaptation and climate financing, with particular attention to helping developing nations secure the resources needed to implement their climate strategies.
Beyond the formal negotiations, the presidency's broader action agenda includes initiatives targeting zero waste, food security, marine conservation and the development of healthcare systems capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.
Discussions are expected to bring together governments, municipal authorities, businesses and investors to explore funding for energy-efficient buildings, electricity grid improvements and initiatives to protect urban areas from increasingly severe weather events.
Further financing and investment commitments are also anticipated throughout the day.
Electrification features prominently in Türkiye’s COP31 action agenda. In urban areas, this includes replacing fossil fuel-based heating systems with electric heat pumps and transitioning public transport fleets to electric buses. Such measures could reduce greenhouse gas emissions as electricity generation increasingly relies on cleaner energy sources. Upgrading power grids will also be essential to accommodate growing electricity consumption.
World leaders are scheduled to hold another meeting Thursday morning, focusing on reducing methane emissions and other greenhouse gases to curb short-term global warming.
The discussions will examine progress toward previously announced climate commitments, alongside potential new pledges and funding arrangements needed to implement them.
Meanwhile, the COP31 Business Forum is scheduled to open Thursday, gathering business executives to examine how private investment can support projects involving renewable energy, urban infrastructure and climate adaptation.
The UN climate conference began on Nov. 9 and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the presidency of COP31, while Australia is responsible for leading the official negotiations, which will proceed after the leaders’ summit concludes Thursday.
The negotiations will address emissions reductions, climate adaptation and climate financing, with particular attention to helping developing nations secure the resources needed to implement their climate strategies.
Beyond the formal negotiations, the presidency's broader action agenda includes initiatives targeting zero waste, food security, marine conservation and the development of healthcare systems capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.
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