UAE Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Factory Explosion In Turkey

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Turkey over the victims of an explosion at a steel factory in the city of Izmir on November 9. The massive explosion killed 18 people and injured 12 others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Turkey and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Onlookers said the explosion felt like "an earthquake" when it ripped through the HABAS steel factory in Aliaga, near the western port city of Izmir, according to AFP.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

HABAS is one of Turkey's top steel producers. Police arrested six people on Monday and a day later, detained HABAS chairman Mehmet Rustu Basaran, Anadolu news agency said, with 10 others also sought.

The incident also prompted protests, with about 700 people gathering in Aliaga to demand justice and safety measures at work, including workers, bereaved relatives and residents, an AFP correspondent said.

Another 150 demonstrators gathered in Istanbul, shouting "Killer bosses will be held accountable!" under the watchful eye of hundreds of riot police, another correspondent said.

16 killed, 13 injured dead in blast at Habas steel factory near Turkey's Izmir UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey after road crash kills 11, injures more than 20 UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar after Ras Laffan LNG plant explosion kills 13