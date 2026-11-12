UAE President Meets US Delegation Mediating Russia-Ukraine Talks In Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, on Thursday received the US delegation participating in the trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, hosted by UAE.

The talks are being mediated by the US delegation, which includes US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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UAE is hosting these talks as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and advance diplomatic efforts towards a political solution to the crisis. This reflects the Emirates' commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability worldwide.

Hosting the talks also underscores the international community's confidence in the UAE and its longstanding commitment to promoting peace.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

UAE Deputy PM attends launch of Abu Dhabi talks between Russia, Ukraine and US US to mediate Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week, Witkoff says Presidents of UAE, Russia discuss regional developments and their impact