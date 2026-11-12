Gauri Khan-Designed Dh19.6 Million Penthouses In Shah Rukh Khan's Project Sold Out

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai-based developer Danube Properties has sold out all penthouses at Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, each designed by Gauri Khan and valued at Dh19.6 million (Rs50 crore), on the day of the waterfront development's launch in Dubai Maritime City on Wednesday.

The developer unveiled the fully furnished project at an event attended by Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group; Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan; and filmmaker Karan Johar.

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The launch marked the second collaboration between Danube and Khan.

Apartments at Shahrukhz Residences start at Dh1.65 million, with a 30:70 payment plan – 30 per cent due during construction and 70 per cent on handover.

Shah Rukh Khan said it was gratifying to see the Shahrukhz brand move from a commercial landmark to a residential address.

“It's wonderful to see the Shahrukhz journey evolve from a successful commercial landmark into an iconic residential address. The idea of living life king style is brought to life through experiences envisioned for this development,” he said.

Gauri Khan said her aim for the penthouses was to create elegant, warm and distinctive spaces that make the most of the waterfront setting.

“It's special to see this design vision receive such an encouraging response, with a houseful mark already stamped on it,” she said.

Rizwan Sajan said the project had received 500 expressions of interest (EoIs) before the launch, reflecting the popularity of the Bollywood superstar.

“Shahrukhz Residences is more than a development; it represents our ambition to create homes that bring together exceptional design, meaningful experiences and lasting value. The response, particularly the penthouse sell-out, is a proud milestone for our team,” Sajan said.

The Danube chief projected that prices in the project could double over the next four to five years due to strong demand for waterfront properties in Dubai.

Shahrukhz Residences follows the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which also sold out on launch day in 2025.

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