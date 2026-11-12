Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Pendant Sparks Controversy

While Abbas Hafeez, a spokesperson of the political party the Indian National Congress, has sought the removal of her social media photographs and a public apology through a legal notice, the outfit Hindu Utsav Samiti has supported the actress.

Kareena's festive appearance, featuring a silver kaftan, a matching turban and the emerald pendant, drew attention on social media.

The jewellery, described as a Bhopal royal heirloom associated with the Begums of the erstwhile princely state, became the centre of a wider debate over the use of religious symbols and how they're presented.

Explaining his objection, Hafeez said the pendant was part of the Islamic heritage of the Begums of Bhopal and had been commissioned as an expression of religious faith rather than for fashion purposes.

"There is no objection to what anyone chooses to wear. There is no controversy over that. However, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her social media handles on Diwali in which she was wearing and flaunting this pendant," he told ANI. This is a historic pendant of Bhopal associated with Islamic heritage. It cannot be used for a fashion parade."

He maintained that his objection was specifically to the Quranic inscription and not to Kareena's choice of attire or celebration of Diwali.

"Let me make it very clear: people are free to celebrate whichever festival they wish and wear whatever clothes they want. Our objection is only to the Quranic verse. Even if she had worn it on Eid, it would still have been objectionable," Hafeez said.

Advocate Mohammad Zafar said the legal notice sought the removal of the social media posts and warned that further legal remedies could be explored if the demand was not met.

"The main objection of my client is not to wearing the jewellery but to the Quranic verse inscribed on it, known as Ayat al-Kursi, which is considered very holy and sacred. We believe that the sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by the way it has been presented on social media and worn. We are issuing a demand notice seeking the removal of the post," Zafar said.

He added that they could approach the police or a court, depending on the legal remedies available to them.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has defended Kareena, rejecting the demand for an apology. Its president, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, said the actress had the right to follow her religious traditions and celebrate Diwali.

Drawing a comparison with his own religious pendant featuring Goddess Bhagwati, Tiwari said wearing a religious symbol close to one's heart should not invite objections.

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