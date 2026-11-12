Late Godzilla Actress Kaylee Hottle's Sister To Take Over Her Final Film Role

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The sister of late Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle will take over the role she was set to play in her final film, What Doesn't Kill Us, following her death earlier this year.

Kaylee, best known for playing Jia in the Godzilla franchise, died in a car accident on July 21 at the age of 18.

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Her sister Jasmine Hottle, who is also deaf, will now play the character Kaylee had been cast as in the upcoming superhero film.

Speaking to People, the film's writer and producer Adam Mingo explained that the decision was made to honour Kaylee while allowing the project to move forward.

"Kaylee's passing was an unimaginable tragedy, and her loss is felt deeply by everyone involved with the project," he said.

"When we began discussing how to move forward, the possibility of Jasmine taking on her sister's role emerged as something particularly meaningful."

Mingo added that Jasmine's involvement would help preserve Kaylee's memory while continuing the work she had been preparing for.

What Doesn't Kill Us follows a group of people with disabilities who discover that the characteristics society often views as limitations can become their greatest strengths.

The film features a cast of actors with disabilities, including Alaqua Cox, known for her roles in Marvel's Echo and Hawkeye, and Maddie Haining.

According to TMZ, Kaylee was originally cast as a deaf character with an enhanced ability to recognise patterns.

The filmmakers have also emphasised their commitment to disability representation, both on screen and behind the scenes.

Kaylee made her feature film debut in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, playing Jia, a young deaf girl who forms a close bond with Kong.

She returned to the role in the 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, where her character continued to communicate with Kong through sign language.

The actress died following a single-vehicle accident in Maryland. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A release date for What Doesn't Kill Us has not yet been announced.

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