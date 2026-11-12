Janet Jackson Surprises Jenna Dewan With Emotional Message Before DWTS Exit

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Janet Jackson surprised Jenna Dewan with an emotional video message during Dancing With the Stars, bringing the actress to tears just hours before her elimination from the competition.

The surprise took place during the show's Grammy Night episode on November 10, when Jenna performed a jazz routine to Janet's 2001 hit All for You alongside professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

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Jenna, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Janet, was visibly emotional as the singer appeared on screen to wish her luck.

According to E! News, Janet told Jenna she was excited to see her perform and reflected on their time working together during the All for You Tour.

"Weren't those such fun times we had back then during those days for the All for You Tour?" Janet said.

"I miss you. I love you," she added, before suggesting they meet up the next time she visits Los Angeles.

The moment was particularly meaningful for Jenna, who toured with Janet more than two decades ago and appeared in her music videos for All for You and Doesn't Really Matter.

Ahead of the episode, Jenna also shared an Instagram post reflecting on her time working with Janet and what it meant to honour her on the dance floor.

"Little me would have a lot to say about this week," she wrote.

"Touring with Janet 25 years ago was a dream come true getting to celebrate her on the dance floor for Grammys night feels so special. Forever grateful for you."

Before her performance, Jenna reflected on how working with Janet helped launch her dancing career.

"Putting Grammys and Janet Jackson together, this is a full circle moment," she said.

Jenna and Val went on to receive 28 out of 30 points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

The pair also won their dance-off against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, earning an additional two points and bringing their total to 30.

However, despite their performance and dance-off victory, Jenna and Val were eliminated after the judges' scores were combined with viewers' votes.

Following the announcement, Jenna reflected on her time on the show, saying she was grateful to have returned to dancing and shared the experience with her family.

"I had a great time. And I loved getting to share that with the world. All love," she said.

Their elimination came just one week before the season 35 semifinals, scheduled for November 17.

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