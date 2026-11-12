'Avengers: Endgame Encore' Sets Disney+ Streaming Release Date

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Marvel fans have a reason to revisit the epic superhero saga as Avengers: Endgame Encore, the extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, is set to begin streaming on Disney+ from November 13, ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday next month, according to Variety.

The extended version, which returned to theatres with additional footage, will make its streaming debut roughly a month before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18.

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When Avengers: Endgame Encore was re-released in theatres, it featured four additional scenes that offered connections to the upcoming Doomsday. The re-release also performed strongly at the box office, earning $26 million (Dh95.48 million approximately) domestically and $86 million globally during its opening.

The theatrical return helped Avengers: Endgame reclaim its position at the top of the all-time global box office charts, surpassing Avatar with a total collection of $2.925 billion, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had earlier unveiled the first details of Infinity Vision, a new premium theatrical format, at CinemaCon.

Barbenheimer to Dunesday

Disney is rebranding existing screens at premium theatres as Infinity Vision screens, aiming to offer audiences an enhanced viewing experience with high-quality visuals and sound.

The move comes amid growing competition for premium large-format screens, particularly as Warner Bros.' Dune: Part 3 is set to occupy IMAX screens for three weeks following its release on the same day as Avengers: Doomsday.

The simultaneous release of the two highly anticipated films has already sparked comparisons with the Barbenheimer phenomenon, when Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer arrived in theatres on the same day.

The upcoming box-office clash, being referred to as Dunesday, is expected to put both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 in the spotlight.

With IMAX screens largely committed to Dune: Part 3, Disney and Marvel are turning to Infinity Vision to build excitement around their superhero sequel and offer audiences a premium theatrical experience.

Premium large-format screenings have increasingly played an important role in generating audience interest and box-office revenue. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer benefited from the popularity of large-screen formats, while audiences have also shown strong demand for IMAX screenings of the upcoming summer blockbuster The Odyssey, according to Variety.

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