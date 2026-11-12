Kiara Advani Puts Her Baby Bump In The Spotlight In Red 'Koffee With Karan' Dress

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Kiara Advani made a fashion statement during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The Toxic and War 2 actress opted for a striking scarlet-red dress featuring a crystal-encrusted silver star positioned prominently over her baby bump. The look quickly caught fans' attention, with many drawing comparisons to her memorable maternity-inspired ensemble at the 2025 Met Gala.

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“Same couch, a whole new chapter.. with our little plus one,” she captioned the Instagram post, marking the couple's return to the popular talk show as they prepare to embrace parenthood for the second time.

Kiara's David Koma dress brought together a high, draped neckline, a scarf-like panel falling down one side and soft gathers across the waist. A thigh-high slit added to the silhouette, but it was the oversized star that gave the outfit its focal point.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she kept the accessories relatively understated with diamond studs, rings, a delicate bracelet and nude pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Sidharth, meanwhile, went in a more understated direction. Dressed in an ivory Bloni ensemble styled by Eka Lakhani, he paired a blazer with an open-neck shirt and relaxed trousers. Dark tie-dye detailing across the outfit offered a graphic contrast to Kiara's bright red dress.

The fashion, however, was only part of the conversation. The appearance marks Kiara and Sidharth's first time sharing the Koffee With Karan couch, with the promotional footage offering glimpses of their conversations about marriage and date nights.

Kiara is expecting her second child, with the couple having announced the pregnancy in October. They welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in 2025.

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