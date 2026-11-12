Moci Promotes Consumer Awareness Among Members Of Qatar Cultural Centre For Deaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), represented by the Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department, organised an awareness workshop in cooperation with the Qatar Cultural Centre for the Deaf.

The workshop targeted members of the Centre who are deaf or hard of hearing, aiming to raise their awareness of consumer rights and protect them from commercial fraud and misleading commercial practices. The workshop was organised as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen consumer rights protection and raise awareness among various segments of society, including deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, of their consumer rights and the risks associated with commercial fraud, while promoting responsible consumer practices across the community.

The workshop, delivered by a sign language expert from the Qatar Cultural Centre for the Deaf, covered several topics aimed at enhancing participants' understanding of their consumer rights, methods of verifying product quality and compliance with specifications, and the importance of checking prices and information displayed on goods and product