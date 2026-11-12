QNB, Paymera Partner To Advance Syria's Digital Payments Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, through its subsidiary QNB Syria, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paymera for Electronic Payment Services to explore opportunities to advance Syria's digital payment infrastructure and enhance connectivity with international payment networks.

The proposed collaboration aims to bring together Paymera's domestic electronic payment infrastructure and QNB Group's international acquiring capabilities to support a more connected, secure and efficient payment ecosystem. By linking local payment acceptance channels with international capabilities, the initiative seeks to expand digital payment opportunities for merchants and consumers while supporting the continued modernisation of Syria's financial sector.

Under the MoU, the parties will evaluate opportunities to support domestic card acceptance through Syria's local payment ecosystem, alongside international card acceptance through QNB's acquiring platform. This approach could enable merchants to serve a wider range of customers while offering consumers greater choice and convenience in how they make payments.

The agreement builds on QNB Group's continued efforts to advance digital payments in Syria. In August 2026, QNB Group and Mastercard completed the country's first international card payment transaction in more than 15 years, followed by the introduction of locally issued Mastercard cards through QNB Syria in September. Together, these milestones have helped establish a foundation for greater connectivity between Syria's domestic banking infrastructure and international payment networks.

The collaboration with Paymera represents a further opportunity to build on this progress by exploring how established domestic payment infrastructure can work alongside QNB's international capabilities to support wider digital payment acceptance.

Adel Al-Malki Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking commented:“Our ambition is to help build a more connected and accessible payments ecosystem that supports Syria's economic development. Having made important progress in enabling international card acceptance and issuance through QNB Syria, we see this collaboration as an opportunity to take that journey further.

“By combining Paymera's local infrastructure with QNB Group's international payments expertise and cross-border connectivity, we aim to create new opportunities for merchants and consumers while supporting the continued modernisation of Syria's financial sector.”

Ahmad Kharboutli – Chief Executive Officer of Paymera said:“Strengthening the connections between domestic payment infrastructure and international networks is an important part of advancing Syria's digital economy. Through this collaboration with QNB Group and QNB Syria, we aim to build on existing local capabilities, broaden payment acceptance opportunities and make digital transactions more accessible and convenient for businesses and consumers.”

The MoU was signed at a ceremony in Doha attended by senior representatives from QNB Group, QNB Syria and Paymera, reflecting the commitment of all parties to support innovation and financial sector development through modern payment solutions.

As a licensed electronic payment service provider in Syria, Paymera operates domestic infrastructure connecting merchants, payment acceptance channels and participating financial institutions. Its local capabilities, combined with QNB Group's international network and QNB Syria's established market presence, provide a basis for exploring solutions that support greater integration across the country's payment ecosystem.