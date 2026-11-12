'We Look Forward To Strengthening Cooperation With Qatar In Telecommunications, Digital Transformation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communication Technologies of the Republic of Tunisia H E Sofiene Hemissi affirmed Tunisia's aspiration to strengthen cooperation with Qatar in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, and digital transformation.

He noted that both nations share a common vision regarding the utilisation of AI and modern technologies to serve citizens and humanity.

In his remarks to QNA on the sidelines of his participation in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), His Excellency indicated that Tunisia's participation represents an important opportunity to enhance consultation and strengthen bilateral relations with the State of Qatar. He noted that the two countries share deep-rooted ties of cooperation in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, and digital transformation.

The Minister of Communication Technologies of the Republic of Tunisia commended the State of Qatar's excellence in organizing this edition and the conditions it provided to ensure the success of this international event. He voiced his hope that its outcomes would contribute to a positive impact on the global digital landscape.

He added that the coming phase will focus on strengthening these relations through the exchange of expertise and experience between the two countries, and by enhancing coordination on strategies to address major challenges facing the digital sector and modern technologies, particularly in the fields of telecommunications and AI.

He noted that the conference is taking place at a sensitive and critical juncture for the digital world, given the significance of the topics on its agenda - topics that represent key milestones in shaping the future of the digital sector in the coming years, particularly in areas such as modern technologies, telecommunications, satellite-based internet, and artificial intelligence and its governance.

The Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among Arab countries in the digital sphere, in a way that supports the exchange of knowledge and expertise, contributes to addressing rapidly evolving technological challenges, and helps build a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.

Minister Sofiene Hemissi stressed the need for AI techniques and modern technologies to be inclusive and accessible to all, while also taking into account the specific characteristics, values, and needs of Arab and Muslim peoples