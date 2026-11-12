QFC Welcomes Commercial Bank As Its Newest Digital Assets Lab Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has welcomed Commercial Bank as its newest partner in the QFC Digital Assets Lab, strengthening collaboration between Qatar's financial sector and the country's growing digital assets ecosystem.

As one of Qatar's prominent banks, with strong capabilities in transaction and digital banking, Commercial Bank will work with QFC Digital Assets Lab participants to develop and validate digital asset and tokenisation use cases relevant to banking.

Through the partnership, Commercial Bank will provide participants with business and operational feedback, workshops and use-case validation sessions. It will also offer guidance on banking and integration requirements and access to relevant business and technology teams.

Chief Executive Officer of QFC, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, commented on the partnership, stating:“Commercial Bank brings real banking experience to the QFC Digital Assets Lab. Direct feedback from a leading banking institution will help participants build products that are ready for real-world use and meet market needs. We look forward to working with Commercial Bank to unlock new opportunities in digital assets and tokenisation, and to support the development of a future-ready financial services ecosystem in Qatar.”

Stephen Moss, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, commented:“The future of banking will be defined by our ability to turn innovation into tangible and positive outcomes for our customers. Our partnership with the QFC Digital Assets Lab is an opportunity to help shape that future, combining financial expertise and emerging technologies to develop practical banking applications. Together, we aim to deliver solutions that drive business growth, improve customer experiences and reinforce Qatar's position as a forward-looking financial hub.”

Underpinned by the QFC Digital Assets Framework, the QFC Digital Assets Lab supports next-generation digital innovation in Qatar by providing a structured environment for developing and testing new business models and promising use cases.

Through opportunities to explore appropriate regulatory pathways and engage with ecosystem partners, Lab participants can align innovation with regulatory requirements, refine their solutions based on real market needs and progress viable ideas towards practical application and adoption.