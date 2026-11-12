Commercial Bank Extends Sponsorship To 49Th Annual Conference & Exhibition Of Interarab Cambist Association

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank sponsored the 49th Annual Conference & Exhibition of the Interarab Cambist Association (ICA) in Cairo, where Executive General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Ghinwa Baradhi joined industry leaders for a panel discussion on“AI in Treasury, Trading and Asset Management.”

Bringing together treasury, trading and financial markets professionals from across the Arab world, the discussion focused on how AI is reshaping areas such as liquidity management, market analysis, trading and investment decision-making, while reinforcing the importance of human judgement, strong governance and trusted data.

Drawing on Commercial Bank's experience with AI, Ghinwa highlighted that successful adoption should start with a clear business problem, not the technology itself. In areas such as Treasury, where decisions can be time-sensitive and financially significant, AI can strengthen analysis and decision-making, but accountability must remain with people.

She also stressed the importance of exploring emerging technologies early, giving banks the opportunity to understand their potential, limitations and risks, and to build the capabilities required to respond as technology and regulation evolve. Drawing on her experience across the banking industry, she referenced earlier exposure to technologies including blockchain and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as examples of why early exploration can help institutions prepare for future change.

Ghinwa Baradhi, Executive General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Commercial Bank, said:“AI is artificial, but the intelligence around how we use it must be very real. In banking, and particularly in Treasury, the opportunity is not to replace human judgement, but to give people better information, faster insights and stronger tools to make decisions. That requires trusted data, clear governance and human accountability from the outset. Equally, we need to explore emerging technologies early so that when they mature, we understand both the opportunity and the risk, and are ready to act.”

Commercial Bank's sponsorship of the ICA conference reflects its continued engagement with the regional financial community and its commitment to exchanging practical perspectives on the technologies shaping the future of banking.