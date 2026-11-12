Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Emphasizes Need To Continue Development Of Institutional Performance, Improvement Of Quality Of Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie emphasized the need to continue developing operations across the ministry's sectors and departments, enhance coordination among them, monitor the implementation of approved projects and plans, and address challenges affecting workflows, all with the aim of improving institutional performance and enhancing the services provided to beneficiaries.

This came during an extended periodic meeting for the ministry's leadership, chaired by His Excellency, dedicated to reviewing institutional performance results up to the end of the third quarter of 2026, monitoring the implementation of strategic projects, assessing the level of services provided to beneficiaries, and discussing work priorities for the coming phase.

The meeting reviewed the key performance results of the ministry for the third quarter of 2026. Out of 163 established performance indicators, 105 met their designated targets, and 15 out of 20 strategic projects, representing 75% of those assessed, either achieved or exceeded their planned completion milestones.

The results of measuring beneficiary satisfaction with the ministry's services, which are based on three surveys conducted as part of the performance assessment during the third quarter, showed an average overall satisfaction rate of 91%.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing the implementation of approved projects and plans, as well as ways to address them. It also covered work priorities for the coming period, and leveraging the results from the first nine months of 2026 to prepare action plans for 2027.

HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change concluded the meeting by emphasizing the importance of following up on the implementation of corrective measures, in accordance with defined responsibilities and specific timelines, as well as continuing efforts to enhance institutional performance and service quality, and achieving the ministry's strategic objectives in the areas of environmental protection and addressing climate change.