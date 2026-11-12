Burnham Warns Fossil Fuel Dependence Threatens Energy Security
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham warned Thursday that heavy reliance on fossil fuels has left countries vulnerable to sharp increases in energy prices, urging governments to accelerate electrification during a high-level session at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.
Burnham said conflicts in different parts of the world had driven up fuel prices and household energy bills, exposing the risks associated with continued dependence on conventional energy sources.
"Two wars across two continents have sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for families and businesses across the world," Burnham said, pointing to fossil fuel reliance as the underlying vulnerability.
He emphasized that transitioning to cleaner energy was essential to securing reliable supplies and shielding consumers from international market disruptions.
"The shift to clean energy is the only route to energy security. Electrification is how we protect families from global fossil fuel shocks," he stressed.
Reiterating Britain's target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, Burnham said expanding electrification would deliver economic benefits by generating employment opportunities and lowering energy costs for households.
He also pointed to two offshore wind projects approved on Wednesday, saying they were expected to bring in billions of pounds in investment and create thousands of jobs.
Addressing the growing connection between climate change and national security, Burnham announced the appointment of Dame Madeleine Alessandri as Britain's first special representative for climate security.
"Climate is a national security issue," he said.
The British leader further unveiled the UK's backing for the Amplify program, which seeks to unlock £5 billion (more than $6.6 billion) in private-sector funding for clean energy initiatives around the world.
Looking ahead, Burnham pledged that Britain would place climate resilience, debt, development and insurance among its key priorities when it assumes the G20 presidency next year.
Burnham said conflicts in different parts of the world had driven up fuel prices and household energy bills, exposing the risks associated with continued dependence on conventional energy sources.
"Two wars across two continents have sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for families and businesses across the world," Burnham said, pointing to fossil fuel reliance as the underlying vulnerability.
He emphasized that transitioning to cleaner energy was essential to securing reliable supplies and shielding consumers from international market disruptions.
"The shift to clean energy is the only route to energy security. Electrification is how we protect families from global fossil fuel shocks," he stressed.
Reiterating Britain's target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, Burnham said expanding electrification would deliver economic benefits by generating employment opportunities and lowering energy costs for households.
He also pointed to two offshore wind projects approved on Wednesday, saying they were expected to bring in billions of pounds in investment and create thousands of jobs.
Addressing the growing connection between climate change and national security, Burnham announced the appointment of Dame Madeleine Alessandri as Britain's first special representative for climate security.
"Climate is a national security issue," he said.
The British leader further unveiled the UK's backing for the Amplify program, which seeks to unlock £5 billion (more than $6.6 billion) in private-sector funding for clean energy initiatives around the world.
Looking ahead, Burnham pledged that Britain would place climate resilience, debt, development and insurance among its key priorities when it assumes the G20 presidency next year.
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