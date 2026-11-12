Majid Al Futtaim Expands Ghaf Woods Residential Offering with Launch of Lyra
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE, XX November 2026: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, today announced the launch of Lyra, a new residential development within Ghaf Woods, its forest-living destination in Dubai.
Featuring 348 one- and two-bedroom apartments, Lyra broadens the range of residential options available at Ghaf Woods, opening the destination to a wider segment of homeowners and investors. Designed around efficient layouts, contemporary amenities and a strong connection to nature, the development caters to the evolving needs of young professionals, couples, small families and first-time buyers.
Located at the edge of the forest, Lyra offers residents the opportunity to experience the natural surroundings that define Ghaf Woods while enjoying the convenience and connectivity of modern urban living. The launch forms part of Majid Al Futtaim's continued development of Ghaf Woods as an integrated destination where nature, residential living, retail and lifestyle experiences come together.
Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "Our ambition for Ghaf Woods has always been to redefine the relationship between nature and urban living, creating a destination where residents can enjoy the benefits of both. With Lyra, we are taking another step towards that vision by introducing a more accessible residential offering without compromising on the quality of design, amenities or experiences that define the destination.
"As Ghaf Woods continues to take shape, our focus remains on creating a vibrant, connected destination that evolves with the needs of its residents. With the planned Ghaf Woods Mall bringing retail, dining and lifestyle experiences closer to home, Lyra reflects our commitment to developing integrated communities that deliver lasting value for residents and contribute to Dubai's evolving residential landscape."
Designed to accommodate the changing ways people live and work, Lyra offers a range of amenities that balance productivity, wellbeing and social connection. Dedicated coworking spaces support flexible working arrangements, while residents' lounges and communal areas provide opportunities for collaboration and social interaction. Sky gardens bring greenery into the residential environment, complemented by fitness facilities that encourage active and balanced lifestyles.
Beyond the building, residents will benefit from the wider Ghaf Woods masterplan, which places nature at the centre of the destination experience. The planned Ghaf Woods Mall will further enhance the destination's offering, bringing shopping, dining and leisure experiences within convenient reach and reinforcing the development's vision for integrated, connected living.
The launch also supports the wider ambition to expand access to homeownership in Dubai. As a participating developer in the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, introduced by the Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Majid Al Futtaim is contributing to efforts to make property ownership more accessible to eligible UAE residents.
With its contemporary residential offering and location within the wider Ghaf Woods destination, Lyra presents a new opportunity for buyers seeking a home that combines nature, convenience and the quality associated with Majid Al Futtaim's destination developments.
For more information or to register interest, visit
Featuring 348 one- and two-bedroom apartments, Lyra broadens the range of residential options available at Ghaf Woods, opening the destination to a wider segment of homeowners and investors. Designed around efficient layouts, contemporary amenities and a strong connection to nature, the development caters to the evolving needs of young professionals, couples, small families and first-time buyers.
Located at the edge of the forest, Lyra offers residents the opportunity to experience the natural surroundings that define Ghaf Woods while enjoying the convenience and connectivity of modern urban living. The launch forms part of Majid Al Futtaim's continued development of Ghaf Woods as an integrated destination where nature, residential living, retail and lifestyle experiences come together.
Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "Our ambition for Ghaf Woods has always been to redefine the relationship between nature and urban living, creating a destination where residents can enjoy the benefits of both. With Lyra, we are taking another step towards that vision by introducing a more accessible residential offering without compromising on the quality of design, amenities or experiences that define the destination.
"As Ghaf Woods continues to take shape, our focus remains on creating a vibrant, connected destination that evolves with the needs of its residents. With the planned Ghaf Woods Mall bringing retail, dining and lifestyle experiences closer to home, Lyra reflects our commitment to developing integrated communities that deliver lasting value for residents and contribute to Dubai's evolving residential landscape."
Designed to accommodate the changing ways people live and work, Lyra offers a range of amenities that balance productivity, wellbeing and social connection. Dedicated coworking spaces support flexible working arrangements, while residents' lounges and communal areas provide opportunities for collaboration and social interaction. Sky gardens bring greenery into the residential environment, complemented by fitness facilities that encourage active and balanced lifestyles.
Beyond the building, residents will benefit from the wider Ghaf Woods masterplan, which places nature at the centre of the destination experience. The planned Ghaf Woods Mall will further enhance the destination's offering, bringing shopping, dining and leisure experiences within convenient reach and reinforcing the development's vision for integrated, connected living.
The launch also supports the wider ambition to expand access to homeownership in Dubai. As a participating developer in the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, introduced by the Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Majid Al Futtaim is contributing to efforts to make property ownership more accessible to eligible UAE residents.
With its contemporary residential offering and location within the wider Ghaf Woods destination, Lyra presents a new opportunity for buyers seeking a home that combines nature, convenience and the quality associated with Majid Al Futtaim's destination developments.
For more information or to register interest, visit
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