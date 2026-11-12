SEVENTEEN's JEONGHAN X JOSHUA Partner With ENYA MUSIC As Global Brand Ambassadors For DREAMSCAPE Collection
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google The duo JxJ's co-branded ENYA MUSIC smart instrument series is now available for global pre-order, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – The core voices behind SEVENTEEN's vocal signature, JEONGHAN and JOSHUA team up with ENYA MUSIC to debut the DREAMSCAPE collection, a co-branded series of smart guitars. The collaboration combines music, artistic design, and smart audio technology.
Following the October 19 release of JEONGHAN and JOSHUA's mini-album DREAMSCAPE, the collaboration extends the album's concept through co-designed instruments, exclusive voice interactions, and music video features.
Collaborative Design and Interactive Experience
JEONGHAN and JOSHUA contributed their own hand-drawn sketches and ideas to the design of the collection, helping shape the look of the instruments. To deepen the personal connection with their international fanbase, they also recorded exclusive voice prompts in Korean, English, Japanese, and Mandarin, which are built into ENYA's Cyber-G Pro smart guitar, allowing fans to hear their voices while using the instrument. Their involvement goes beyond the design process, with both artists taking part in shaping how fans experience the collection.
A Shared Artistic Vision
Since SEVENTEEN's debut in 2015, JEONGHAN and JOSHUA have shared years of performances, musical experiences, and moments on and off stage. Their long-standing partnership has developed into a natural chemistry that is reflected in the way they work together. For ENYA MUSIC, this made them a natural choice for a collection built around two distinct personalities and a shared creative vision. Rather than simply lending their names to the instruments, both artists brought their individual perspectives into the design and interactive experience of the DREAMSCAPE collection.
“Partnering with JEONGHAN and JOSHUA brings together the artists' creative perspectives and our approach to instrument innovation,” said ENYA MUSIC.“By combining their ideas with our smart technology, we hope to inspire new ways for people to create and share music.”
The Collection & Availability
The co-branded collection is now officially available for global pre-order, featuring three editions:
'DREAMSCAPE' Co-branded Edition: Cyber-G Pro Smart MIDI Guitar Gift Box Set
Following the October 19 release of JEONGHAN and JOSHUA's mini-album DREAMSCAPE, the collaboration extends the album's concept through co-designed instruments, exclusive voice interactions, and music video features.
Collaborative Design and Interactive Experience
JEONGHAN and JOSHUA contributed their own hand-drawn sketches and ideas to the design of the collection, helping shape the look of the instruments. To deepen the personal connection with their international fanbase, they also recorded exclusive voice prompts in Korean, English, Japanese, and Mandarin, which are built into ENYA's Cyber-G Pro smart guitar, allowing fans to hear their voices while using the instrument. Their involvement goes beyond the design process, with both artists taking part in shaping how fans experience the collection.
A Shared Artistic Vision
Since SEVENTEEN's debut in 2015, JEONGHAN and JOSHUA have shared years of performances, musical experiences, and moments on and off stage. Their long-standing partnership has developed into a natural chemistry that is reflected in the way they work together. For ENYA MUSIC, this made them a natural choice for a collection built around two distinct personalities and a shared creative vision. Rather than simply lending their names to the instruments, both artists brought their individual perspectives into the design and interactive experience of the DREAMSCAPE collection.
“Partnering with JEONGHAN and JOSHUA brings together the artists' creative perspectives and our approach to instrument innovation,” said ENYA MUSIC.“By combining their ideas with our smart technology, we hope to inspire new ways for people to create and share music.”
The Collection & Availability
The co-branded collection is now officially available for global pre-order, featuring three editions:
'DREAMSCAPE' Co-branded Edition: Cyber-G Pro Smart MIDI Guitar Gift Box Set
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Inspired by the
DREAMSCAPE concept and the creative partnership between JEONGHAN and JOSHUA, this limited-edition gift set features a custom-designed Cyber-G Pro, co-branded details, exclusive accessories, and voice prompts recorded by both artists in Korean, English, Japanese, and Mandarin.
The 'DREAMSCAPE' Co-branded Edition is available worldwide in a limited quantity of 2,366 units.
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Created in collaboration with JEONGHAN, this special edition of the Cyber-G Pocket is inspired by his own concept,“JEONGHAN's Heaven.” He named the concept and took part in shaping the instrument's design. The design combines sky blue and white with personal details, including the number 1004 and playful motifs of rabbits, hearts, and smiley faces.
Exclusive voice prompts recorded by JEONGHAN make him feel like a musical companion in everyday moments of play.
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Created in collaboration with JOSHUA, this special edition of the Cyber-G Pro features his“JOSHUA's Forest” concept, which he named and helped develop. The design combines misty grey and white with personal details, including his birthday number 1230 and illustrations of antlers and clouds.
Exclusive voice prompts recorded by JOSHUA bring a sense of companionship and fun to everyday playing.
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