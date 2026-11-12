Hongkong Land Unveils LANDMARK Orchard As New Name For Wheelock Place
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (“Hongkong Land” or“the Group”) today announced that LANDMARK Orchard will be the new name for Wheelock Place in Singapore. The property was acquired by Hongkong Land's Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) in August 2026, the fund's first acquisition since its establishment in February 2026.
The introduction of LANDMARK Orchard marks the first use of the LANDMARK name beyond Hong Kong. LANDMARK in Hong Kong sits at the centre of the Group's Central portfolio and is currently undergoing a major transformation through the more than US$1 billion Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme. Hongkong Land will look to enhance LANDMARK Orchard, drawing on its extensive experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia.
Foo Pei Teng, Chief Executive of SCPREF said:“This is the first time Hongkong Land has brought the LANDMARK name outside Hong Kong. The name LANDMARK Orchard reflects our commitment to the quality of experience we will create for tenants, visitors and the wider community through this property. Hongkong Land has a long history of investment in its assets and we look forward to bringing that long-term investment approach to LANDMARK Orchard.”
The renaming marks a new chapter for the property following its acquisition by SCPREF, building on its more than 30-year presence on Orchard Road. LANDMARK Orchard is a premium mixed-use commercial property comprising office and retail space, with direct connectivity to Orchard MRT station. It will continue to serve its existing office and retail community under its new name from 12 November.
The introduction of LANDMARK Orchard marks the first use of the LANDMARK name beyond Hong Kong. LANDMARK in Hong Kong sits at the centre of the Group's Central portfolio and is currently undergoing a major transformation through the more than US$1 billion Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme. Hongkong Land will look to enhance LANDMARK Orchard, drawing on its extensive experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia.
Foo Pei Teng, Chief Executive of SCPREF said:“This is the first time Hongkong Land has brought the LANDMARK name outside Hong Kong. The name LANDMARK Orchard reflects our commitment to the quality of experience we will create for tenants, visitors and the wider community through this property. Hongkong Land has a long history of investment in its assets and we look forward to bringing that long-term investment approach to LANDMARK Orchard.”
The renaming marks a new chapter for the property following its acquisition by SCPREF, building on its more than 30-year presence on Orchard Road. LANDMARK Orchard is a premium mixed-use commercial property comprising office and retail space, with direct connectivity to Orchard MRT station. It will continue to serve its existing office and retail community under its new name from 12 November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment