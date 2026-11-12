Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes International Tennis Stars From Hong Kong Tennis Open 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) welcomed international tennis players during their time in the city. Through a festival activation and a series of park visits, HKDL offered athletes from the Chinese Mainland, Spain, the United States and other markets a taste of Disney magic between matches. These moments underscored HKDL's role in supporting Hong Kong's vibrant sports and cultural tourism.
A Taste of Disney Magic at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival
Taking Disney magic beyond the park and into the heart of the city, HKDL greeted a group of tennis players and their teams at its area at the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival. Stepping away from competition, the players feasted on the park-exclusive treats, soaked up the festive atmosphere and received special Disney gifts to remember their time in Hong Kong.
From Center Court to the Hong Kong Disneyland
HKDL also invited tournament players to the park during breaks between matches. They discovered a different side of Hong Kong through Only-at-HKDL moments, from exciting rides and attractions to heartwarming meet-and-greets with Disney friends.
Swapping her racquet for a day of Disney adventure, Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa set off on a thrilling expedition aboard Jungle River Cruise. She braved the wild on Jungle River Cruise and met Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, enjoying every magical moment along the way.
Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu spent a magical day exploring the park, and the evening saved the best for last. As night fell, she enjoyed the“Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular light up the Castle of Magical Dreams with dazzling projections, fireworks and beloved Disney stories. It was an awe-inspiring finale to her Disney day.
By welcoming visiting athletes, HKDL continues to strengthen Hong Kong's appeal as a destination for major events. Sports visitors can look forward to unforgettable Disney experiences that extend their stay beyond the competition.
A Taste of Disney Magic at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival
Taking Disney magic beyond the park and into the heart of the city, HKDL greeted a group of tennis players and their teams at its area at the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival. Stepping away from competition, the players feasted on the park-exclusive treats, soaked up the festive atmosphere and received special Disney gifts to remember their time in Hong Kong.
From Center Court to the Hong Kong Disneyland
HKDL also invited tournament players to the park during breaks between matches. They discovered a different side of Hong Kong through Only-at-HKDL moments, from exciting rides and attractions to heartwarming meet-and-greets with Disney friends.
Swapping her racquet for a day of Disney adventure, Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa set off on a thrilling expedition aboard Jungle River Cruise. She braved the wild on Jungle River Cruise and met Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, enjoying every magical moment along the way.
Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu spent a magical day exploring the park, and the evening saved the best for last. As night fell, she enjoyed the“Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular light up the Castle of Magical Dreams with dazzling projections, fireworks and beloved Disney stories. It was an awe-inspiring finale to her Disney day.
By welcoming visiting athletes, HKDL continues to strengthen Hong Kong's appeal as a destination for major events. Sports visitors can look forward to unforgettable Disney experiences that extend their stay beyond the competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment