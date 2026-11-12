HKTDC Chairman Leads High-Level Delegation To Technology Powerhouse Anhui To Unlock Collaboration Opportunities



Hong Kong, Nov 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) 's Chairman Professor Frederick Ma just completed a high-level Hong Kong business delegation to the technology powerhouse of the Chinese Mainland, Hefei in Anhui Province, to explore collaboration in innovation and technology, covering research and development, marketisation and industry development opportunities. Comprising over 30 members from the Hong Kong SAR Government, science and technology parks, major chambers of commerce, universities and research institutions, the delegation received a warm official reception from Anhui Acting Governor Wang Dongwei, Anhui Vice Governor Sun Yong and Hefei Mayor Zhang Quan. Known for its landscapes and regional culture, the Chinese province of Anhui has in recent years also been forging ahead in advanced technology including new energy, AI, quantum technology and low-altitude economy. With the aim of discussing collaboration opportunities, Prof Ma said Anhui-Hong Kong cooperation has expanded from traditional industries to emerging sectors centred on innovation and technology. With Hong Kong's unique advantages in connecting the Mainland with the rest of the world, a partnership between Anhui and Hong Kong would support enterprises in going global, with a particular focus on new energy vehicles, AI and life and health, so as to explore greater scope for collaboration. He looked forward to the two sides joining strengths to jointly build an interconnected innovation and technology ecosystem. During the meeting, both sides also agreed to bring the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's GoGlobal Connect programme to Anhui and to establish a fast-track service to support Anhui enterprises in expanding overseas in an orderly, well-managed and secure manner. The delegation visited the Anhui Innovation Centre, the University of Science and Technology of China and the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Members also toured leading local innovation and technology enterprises, including Gotion High-tech and Huawei's Zunjie Super Factory, as well as the Luogang Central Park Smart Centre, to gain first-hand understanding of Anhui and Hefei's research and industrial strengths. Prof Ma recalled that he last visited Hefei 15 years ago, when the city still leaned towards a traditional profile, with few five-star hotels and very few foreign businesspeople on the streets. At that time, the city's permanent population stood at about 5.7 million and its economic scale was just over 300 billion yuan. Returning now, he was impressed with the economic scale had grown nearly fourfold in 15 years, the permanent population had exceeded 10 million, and the city had been completely revitalised with a highly modernised urban appearance. Five-star hotels now line the streets, and hotel restaurants are frequented by foreign businesspeople. Participants on this mission included Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR government Kevin Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) Ir Dr Ted Suen, Ecosystem Development Director of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Company Limited Anita Chau, and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Bonnie Chan, among others. Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry and Chairperson of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Company Limited Kevin Choi called on Anhui and Hefei enterprises to seize the opportunities arising from Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis and to visit the Loop Hong Kong Park in person. He stressed that Hong Kong, and the Loop Hong Kong Park in particular, could in one go address the challenges enterprises face when going global in the areas of capital, talent, technology and international rules, thereby helping Anhui enterprises expand into global markets. The complementary strengths of Anhui and Hong Kong would create a win-win outcome for both sides. Photo Download: HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma led a delegation to Hefei, Anhui, for exchange and networking activities HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (second right), Executive Director Sophia Chong (first right), Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR government Kevin Choi (first left), and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Bonnie Chan (second left) visited the Anhui Innovation Centre to learn about Anhui's innovation and technology ecosystem During the visit to Hefei, Prof Ma toured the Chinese Academy of Sciences'“Artificial Sun” facility

The HKTDC's Media Room: Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department: Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

