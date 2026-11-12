Travelex Q3 2026 Results
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Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Travelex Q3 2026 Results
12.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Q3 2026 Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 12 November 2026 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc (“Travelex” or the“Company”) 12 November 2026 Travelex Q3 2026 Results The Company reports results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 for Travelex International Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Group'), a global travel money provider and wholesale banknote supplier:
Disclaimer: These Q3 2026 Results are preliminary and reflect management's current view of the Group's quarterly performance. They are unaudited. Enquiries: Travelex For investor-related queries:... For other enquiries:... –END– 12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|XS3194920388, XS3194920628
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|213800X5CA5ZLTI55177
|EQS News ID:
|2433420
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433420 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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