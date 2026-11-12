Fibocom Wireless Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

How Fibocom Helped Bring Suntek's Robotic Mowers into Mass Production

12.11.2026 / 09:55 CET/CEST

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MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a family garden, bare soil and fallen leaves can confuse a robotic mower's understanding of the lawn. A low-hanging branch presents another challenge: detecting an obstacle is one thing, knowing how far away it is can be another. Across larger properties, reliable positioning and route planning become just as important as cutting the grass.



As electronica 2026 takes place in Munich, Fibocom and Suntek are highlighting the commercial progress of two robotic mower designs built on Fibocom's established solutions: an entry-level monocular-vision model and a flagship combining stereo vision with RTK positioning. For lawns up to 600 m2, Fibocom's monocular vision solution uses a single camera and AI algorithms to identify grass boundaries and obstacles, plan mowing routes and operate without buried perimeter wires. Its streamlined sensor design balances hardware cost, complexity and ease of deployment. For larger, more complex gardens, Fibocom's stereo vision and RTK solution adds depth perception and high-precision positioning. Stereo cameras capture spatial information about obstacles, including overhanging branches, while visual-inertial odometry (VIO) and RTK positioning support mapping and navigation. Suntek's flagship mower, powered by the Rockchip RK3576, integrates stereo cameras, RTK, an IMU and wheel odometry. It supports resume-mowing functionality and covers lawns up to 2,000 m2. Turning these capabilities into commercial products requires more than hardware integration. Fibocom supplies camera modules, algorithm boards, motor-drive boards and, for the flagship, an RTK board, alongside proprietary perception, positioning, navigation, path-planning and energy-management algorithms. Real gardens also challenge algorithms in unexpected ways. Bare soil, fallen leaves, dark lines on the ground and thin dried leaves can interfere with lawn segmentation. Fibocom has refined its models through multiple rounds of training with challenging field samples, while improving back-and-forth mowing paths, missed-area mowing and resume-mowing logic. Engineering support continues after production begins. Field feedback and operating logs inform root-cause analysis, software updates and validation, helping Suntek improve product performance in real-world environments. Suntek's monocular-vision mower has achieved commercial-scale deployment in Europe. Its stereo-vision and RTK flagship entered initial mass production in Q4 2025, with production continuing in 2026 and sales expanding into North America. Mass production marks the beginning of continuous improvement through real-world use. As SUNTEK's robotic mowers reach more gardens, Fibocom continues to support the company with proprietary algorithms, core hardware and ongoing engineering expertise, turning user feedback into improvements in perception, navigation and mowing performance. These refinements help SUNTEK deliver a more reliable user experience, earn user recognition and build market trust. About Fibocom Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets. Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries. Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.







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