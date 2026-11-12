Bengaluru Man Threatens Wife With Pistol, Forces Her To File Gang-Rape Complaint Against His Enemies

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident reported from Bismillahnagar in Sadduguntepalya, a woman has alleged on Thursday that her husband threatened her with a pistol and assaulted her, forcing her to lodge a false gang-rape complaint against people he considers his enemies. The woman has approached the Sadduguntepalya police and filed a complaint against her husband, Muheez Ahmad.

The complainant, Zaara Ameena, alleged that her husband had been subjecting her to physical and mental harassment and threatening to kill her if she refused to follow his instructions.

According to her complaint, he was forcing her to approach Ashok Nagar police station and tell the police that she had been gang-raped by his rivals.

Zaara and Muheez Ahmad got married in 2017. Recounting her ordeal, Zaara alleged that her troubles began even before the marriage, when she was a minor and her family was facing financial difficulties.

"My father was under debt, and the accused offered money and a job. That was when the torture began. I was married to Muheez Ahmad in 2017, but the harassment has only increased since then. For the past one year, he has been suspecting me and assaulting me," she alleged.

She further claimed that her husband had been threatening her with a pistol and assaulting her while pressuring her to give a false statement about being gang-raped.

"Last month, he threatened me with a pistol and assaulted me. He abuses and beats me almost every day. Now, he is forcing me to give him a divorce so that he can marry for the third time. He is threatening to kill me if I do not agree to his demand and make a statement that I was gang-raped," she alleged.

Zaara also claimed that even while she was staying at her residence, her husband continued to visit with a gun and subject her to physical abuse and intimidation. She said she had lodged a police complaint and undergone medical examinations.

Her mother, Sameena, said the family had been facing financial difficulties following her husband's death. She said she had three children, two daughters and a son, and was struggling to support the family through her earnings.

"My husband passed away, and I have three children. None of them has a job, and I somehow manage the household. Elders from the community approached me and advised me to get my daughter married to him. After discussions, I agreed to the marriage. It has been nearly 10 years, but he continues to quarrel with us and file complaints against our family," she said.

According to the family, the accused had also quarrelled with them over his wife's property and allegedly assaulted her. He is also accused of locking up his brother-in-law during a dispute.

The family said the Sadduguntepalya police had summoned both parties last month, conducted an enquiry and warned the husband following an earlier complaint.

The latest complaint has been filed at the Sadduguntepalya police station. Further details of the police investigation and action against the accused are awaited.