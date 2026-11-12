India Identifies 5-8 GW Wind Capacity For Repowering, Eyes 50 Percent Generation Boost

MENAFN - KNN India)India is exploring plans to replace ageing wind turbines with larger, more efficient units to increase power generation at existing wind farms without acquiring additional land.

The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) has identified 5-8 gigawatts of wind capacity that could be taken up for immediate repowering, with the potential to increase generation capacity at these sites by nearly 50 per cent, according to its CEO Aditya Pyasi.

The industry body is in discussions with the Centre and state governments to finalise an implementation plan, particularly in wind-rich states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Under the proposed initiative, older turbines with capacities of up to 2 megawatts could be replaced with modern units ranging from 3 to 5 megawatts, helping overcome land acquisition and right-of-way constraints, reported Bloomberg.

Repowering To Address Wind Energy Constraints

Wind power is increasingly important for meeting India's electricity demand after sunset. However, installations have lagged behind solar capacity due to land availability challenges and limited battery storage, which also contribute to difficulties in balancing daytime and nighttime power supply.

India added a record 6.3 gigawatts of wind capacity in 2025, but deployment remains below the pace required to meet its 2030 clean energy target of 500 gigawatts.

25 GW Of Older Wind Capacity Identified For Upgradation

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy estimated in 2023 that around 25 gigawatts, or nearly 40 per cent of India's installed wind capacity at the time, comprised projects using turbines smaller than 2 megawatts.

These installations could be upgraded with modern turbines exceeding 5 megawatts, which can access stronger wind currents and generate more electricity from the same land area.

Global Wind Repowering Gains Momentum

Globally, around 178 gigawatts of wind projects commissioned before 2010 are expected to become eligible for retrofitting by 2030, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which has identified repowering as an important measure for expanding renewable energy capacity.

(KNN Bureau)