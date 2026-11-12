Ahead Of Frieze Abu Dhabi, 421 Arts Campus Spotlights Emerging Artistic Practices

As Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome the international art community for the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi this November, 421 Arts Campus presents two exhibitions highlighting artistic experimentation, research, and emerging creative practices in the UAE and wider region.

On view until 10 January 2027, the exhibitions bring together distinct artistic approaches, from Juma Alhaj's exploration of reflection and self-discovery to an examination of how knowledge is formed and shared through informal modes of communication.

Revelation, the first institutional solo exhibition by Emirati artist Juma Alhaj, marks a significant evolution in his practice. Grounded in reading, journaling, and philosophical inquiry, the exhibition explores reflection, solitude, and self-discovery, expanding Alhaj's distinctive visual language beyond painting into immersive installation for the first time.

Developed through 421's Artistic Development Program (ADP), Revelation is the culmination of an extended period of research and experimentation. Across interconnected spaces, Alhaj's abstract inscriptions move between writing and image across glass, fabric, light, and architecture. Visitors experience the exhibition barefoot, moving through an environment shaped by material, light and sound.

Alhaj says:“Revelation is not about arriving at an answer. It is about what becomes visible when we give ourselves enough time to pause, look inward, and recognize where we are on a much longer journey.”

Archipelago of Whispers, curated by Deniz Kirkali and Elham Puriya Mehr, brings together works by Ayman Zedani, Ruba Al-Sweel, Aliaskar Abarkas, Omar Mismar, Farah Al Qasimi, Gizem Karakaş, and Yen Chun Lin.

Through video, sound, performance, and participatory installation, the exhibition explores how knowledge is formed and circulated through informal communication, including whispers, gossip, and storytelling. The works consider subjects ranging from language and rumor to endangered whale song, technology, and interspecies communication.

Faisal Al Hassan, Director of 421 Arts Campus, says:“As Abu Dhabi's arts landscape continues to grow and attract international attention, it is an exciting time for the city's creative community. At 421, our focus remains on supporting artists through sustained research, experimentation and artistic development. These exhibitions reflect that commitment, from supporting the development of new artistic practices to bringing together artists and perspectives from across the region and beyond.”

421 Arts Campus, located in Mina Zayed, is open from 10 am to 8 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

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