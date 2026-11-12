Angel Aligner Unveils Six Innovations For 2027
Orthodontists and opinion leaders have long remarked about Angel's clinical excellence. Orthodontics educator and thought leader Dr. David Sarver said:“In over 4 decades, I've never had a parent say I'd be happy if you ensure that my child's treatment results are average.” Angel is committed to elevating the orthodontic specialty well above the average, especially as more competition and harder referral cases demand outstanding results.
Bindu Saran, VP of Product Strategy, added:“Angel was founded by orthodontic professors and is committed to being the standard bearer of innovation in the specialty. We want to help premium orthodontists stand out in their treatment capabilities. Our innovations are effective because we listen closely to what specialists ask for and satisfy their needs. Angel's services are rock-solid and only get better over time because we are constantly improving features year after year.”
Our innovations unveiled for 2027 include:
SuperElastic (MC-SE) materia, with large elastic range, strength and toughness sought for tooth movement, will be available after the appropriate registrations are received
Adapt-MATM system, a next generation mandibular advancement for growth guidance for young patients who present hyperdivergent to hypodivergent growth patterns
DeepBite Solution, which quadruples the treatable indication of tooth overjet compared to current products
Pressure Points
HaloTM Retention, expanded functional retention solution to prevent relapse of conditions, including deepbite, Class III, and tongue thrusting
iPlan software, helps clinicians revise treatment plans quickly by using intelligent algorithms in planning and staging
These follow many widely known innovations that Angel pioneered, including angelButton TM (launched 2019), A6 Mandibular Advancement (2015), angelHookTM (2023) and Intelligent Root System (2020).
* MC-SE will be available after the appropriate registrations are received. Also, pending trademark registration.To learn more, visit
About Angelalign Technology Inc.
Founded in 2003 and publicly listed since 2021, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides clear aligner solutions to clinically focused professionals and patients in over 60 countries. Having surpassed two million cumulative cases and with about a US$2 billion market capitalization, the company focuses on clinical innovation and professional support to help experts achieve extraordinary outcomes. Its established global operations and continued investment in innovation support its long-term commitment to orthodontists and their patients. Learn more at.
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