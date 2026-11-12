EUR/USD Forecast 12/11: Euro Breaks Key Support (Video)
As things look right now, it seems like money is flowing into the United States and out of the European Union in general. The downward pressure is a continuation of the selling pressure that we've seen since the beginning of September.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNow that we have cleared the 1.11 level and broken through some of those orders, it's very possible that we could find ourselves going to the 1.10 level, a target that I've had for a while.Short-term rallies at this point in time, I think, end up being selling opportunities because, quite frankly, you want to own U.S. dollars over the euro in this environment. You get paid to be short, and I think that will continue to be the case hereIt's not until we break above the 1.1350 level that I would be concerned about the trend, and we are light-years from that. We've just broken through the bottom of the consolidation area that we've been in for about six weeks. We'll see if there's any follow-through.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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