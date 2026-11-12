USD/CHF Forecast 12/11: Dollar Breaks Above 0.83 (Video)
With that being said, and the reiteration by the Swiss National Bank over the last 24 hours to hang on to a zero-interest-rate policy and to monitor forex markets, this suggests that this could be one of the bigger carry trade candidates out there. Not only due to the differential, but the fact that the Swiss National Bank very well could work in your favor if, for some reason, we start to sell off drastically. This is very unlikely, though, and a 'possible outcome', not a 'probable one.'EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA break above the 0.84 level opens up a bigger move to the upside, and I currently hold this position to the long side and am willing to add to it as we go along. I think we end up going much higher. This is an investment more than anything else, although short-term traders can get involved as well at timesReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment