Bitcoin Forecast Nov. 12: BTC/USD Tests $72,557 Support
Fundamentals and sentiment suggest that lower prices are more likely.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisBitcoin has seen an acceleration of its bearish trend after breaking down from a gently descending bearish price channel. This is often a technical sign that can work for a short-term trade to ride the increasing momentum.The price made a fresh 2-month low just a couple of days ago just above the nearest support level at $72,557. The price is again showing short-term bearish price action as it approaches a retest of that area.It is possible there could be a bullish rebound there, but the way the price sat on the support turned resistance above at $74,465 before finally breaking below it suggests that bears are in the driving seat, as does the recent invalidation of the support level which used to exist below that.
The resistance level at $75,465 looks likely to be very strong, helped by its confluence with the big round number at $75,000.Bitcoin Price Chart – Strong Bullish Move Nears ResistanceMy Take on BTC/USDA long trade, even from a bounce at support, would be a very brave move. I am only interested in short trades. There are two obvious plays – either wait for a potential retracement to the resistance level near $75,000 and take a short there is there is another bearish rejection or wait for a bearish breakdown below $72,557. The problem with the breakdown scenario is that there is another support level close below. I would wait and hope for a retracement to the $75,000 area, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous BTC/USD signal on 4th November was not triggered.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.25% per trade.Trades may be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.Long Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $72,557 or $71,887. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $75,465. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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