EUR/USD: Has The Inflation Shock Been Fully Priced In?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose moneyEURUSD Chart by TradingViewAdvertisementRetail traders who were convinced a few days ago that upside price action in the EUR/USD would develop a sustained move have been delivered a powerful reminder that sentiment can shift abruptly based on substantial evidence. While EUR/USD speculators may believe the currency pair will prove over time that it is vastly over sold, now is not the moment to argue with price trajectory. Instead, a careful look at the EUR/USD and its short and near-term outlooks are where opportunities will have to be sought Inflation Reinforces Expectations of a December Fed HikeInflation data from the U.S early this week showed that prices via consumer goods are rising and not showing any signs of potentially dropping quickly. The surprising inflation data caused financial houses to react fast and the EUR/USD was put under immediate pressure. This occurred because fear of another Federal Funds Rate hike in December was essentially confirmed within the mindsets of analysts' outlooks.While the price of WTI Crude Oil has actually shown an ability to traverse downwards in the past week and a half, the knock-on effects caused by higher energy prices has seeped into many facets of the U.S economy. Reversing the higher inflation trend in the U.S might be able to be solved over the mid-term, but the chances of lowering the belief that the U.S Federal Reserve will soon introduce another borrowing hike via interest rates will be difficult. The EUR/USD has seen solid downwards movement because of this fact/USD's Rebound Reverses as Support Comes Under PressureAmidst moving upwards to a high of almost 1.12510 early on Tuesday as financial institutions showed they were convinced the EUR/USD had been too low, a cold slap of data hit Forex when U.S inflation showed it remained stubborn. The EUR/USD is trading near 1.10770 as of this writing. A low of nearly 1.10655 was challenged this morning. Support ratios have been proven vulnerable as volumes have increased the past couple of days via the influx of European trading and then followed by North American orders.The EUR/USD is traversing a value it last saw in early May of 2025. Technically this is intriguing because below 1.10600 could be a large swatch of ground that could be explored lower. However, the last time the EUR/USD traded in a sustained lower ground was after President Trump was re-elected and nervous financial institutions reacted with strong selling. The EUR/USD is within a price realm seen in October of 2024. Yes, the EUR/USD has gone lower, but speculators will be asking if the currency pair is within legitimate oversold territory now and if it can stage a move higher? Has the worst of the news digested?Faster Trading Tests the Strength of Nearby SupportPrice velocity has slammed the EUR/USD lower. In the past two months the currency pair has delivered massive action for Forex speculators who are not accustomed to volatile moves in the EUR/USD. The coming couple of weeks may continue to demonstrate additional fast moves. Support values will be looked at by traders who want to know if they are vulnerable or durable.And this is where technical trading can only give hints about developing behavioral sentiment, because perspectives and importance given to support (and resistance) levels often proves false. The trend lower in the EUR/USD the past two and a half days remains stunning. New depths have been seen this morning. When volumes increase again per North American banks entering the playing field in a few hours how will they react to current action, particularly if a reversal upwards develops before then.EUR/USD Price Chart - FallingExpectations Beyond December Complicate the Recovery CaseThe lower trend in the EUR/USD should be taken seriously by those who are inclined to believe that financial institutions will suddenly come to their senses and start buying. The lower price movement can still go further down. If the EUR/USD were to start challenging the 1.11700 in a sustained manner and go beneath it for a handful of hours this could be an additional negative sign. The U.S Fed has essentially has at least one more interest rate hike factored into the EUR/USD and it is nearing contemplation of one after December Prices Alone Do Not Confirm a Turning PointSpeed has been demonstrated clearly in the EUR/USD. The currency pair needs sold risk taking tactics for all wagers. Velocity will likely continue to be seen going into this weekend and traders need to prepare for all risks. The EUR/USD looks low, but we have seen these depths before. Traders big and small will have their perspectives tested in the coming hours and day/USD: Key Levels and the Next Sentiment TestNearby price levels provide reference points for assessing whether the inflation-driven selling is losing momentum or continuing to outweigh buying interest. The distinction is between a brief rebound and a more durable change in market behaviour.
|Level
|What to watch
| Near-term resistance: 1.10785
| Sustained trading above this level would suggest an initial improvement in buying interest. A brief break followed by renewed selling would offer less evidence that the pressure is easing.
| Near-term support:
| The original draft lists 1.11725. Insert the confirmed downside support level here before publication.
| Higher reference level: 1.10890
| A further upside reference if EUR/USD establishes itself above nearby resistance and the rebound gains traction.
| Lower reference level: 1.10640
| A downside reference below the reported session low near 1.10655. Sustained trading beneath it would suggest selling pressure remains active. The next sessions leave open whether the inflation surprise has prompted a sufficient adjustment in EUR/USD or whether rate expectations still have further to shift. Attention rests on whether rebounds attract renewed selling and whether the recent lows hold as European and North American trading flows develop. The unresolved question is whether buyers can establish a more durable response at these levels, rather than produce another temporary interruption to the decline.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth checking out.
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