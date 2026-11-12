EUR/USD: Has The Inflation Shock Been Fully Priced In?

Lower reference level: 1.10640

A downside reference below the reported session low near 1.10655. Sustained trading beneath it would suggest selling pressure remains active. The next sessions leave open whether the inflation surprise has prompted a sufficient adjustment in EUR/USD or whether rate expectations still have further to shift. Attention rests on whether rebounds attract renewed selling and whether the recent lows hold as European and North American trading flows develop. The unresolved question is whether buyers can establish a more durable response at these levels, rather than produce another temporary interruption to the decline. Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth checking out.