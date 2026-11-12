Indonesia VP Gibran Steps Down After Two Years
(MENAFN) Gibran Rakabuming Raka submitted his resignation as Indonesia's vice president to parliamentary leaders on Thursday, marking an unprecedented departure by a directly elected holder of the country's second-highest office before completing a five-year term.
“Gibran Rakabuming Raka has tendered his resignation as vice president,” during a meeting with leaders of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta, according to the state news agency.
The 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, won the vice presidency in 2024 as the running mate of President Prabowo Subianto.
State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi said Tuesday that Gibran had communicated his intention to resign to Prabowo during a meeting lasting two and a half hours. The development came amid legal challenges filed with the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court over documents related to his educational qualifications.
The resignation also brought an effective halt to impeachment efforts backed by at least 120 lawmakers, who had proposed invoking their parliamentary right to formally express an opinion on the former vice president.
Under the country's constitutional procedures, Prabowo must put forward two potential successors within 14 days. Parliament will then have 60 days to select a new vice president.
Gibran met with the MPR leadership for approximately 20 minutes. Following the meeting, MPR Speaker Ahmad Muzani announced that lawmakers would convene to examine the resignation and determine the appropriate course of action.
“The MPR leadership will meet today to discuss the resignation, followed by a joint meeting with faction leaders and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) to decide on the next steps," Muzani told reporters.
'Positions are temporary'
Former President Jokowi, 65, responded to his son's decision by describing political changes as an ordinary part of public life.
Political positions "inevitably involve political dynamics. That is normal."
"I have told Gibran that positions are temporary," he told reporters in Solo, Central Java.
Despite the unexpected development, Jokowi reaffirmed his backing for the current administration, pledging continued support for Prabowo and his government's agenda.
"We will continue to support President Prabowo's administration, particularly its programs that serve the interests of the wider public," said Jokowi, who served two terms as Indonesia's seventh president.
“Gibran Rakabuming Raka has tendered his resignation as vice president,” during a meeting with leaders of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta, according to the state news agency.
The 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, won the vice presidency in 2024 as the running mate of President Prabowo Subianto.
State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi said Tuesday that Gibran had communicated his intention to resign to Prabowo during a meeting lasting two and a half hours. The development came amid legal challenges filed with the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court over documents related to his educational qualifications.
The resignation also brought an effective halt to impeachment efforts backed by at least 120 lawmakers, who had proposed invoking their parliamentary right to formally express an opinion on the former vice president.
Under the country's constitutional procedures, Prabowo must put forward two potential successors within 14 days. Parliament will then have 60 days to select a new vice president.
Gibran met with the MPR leadership for approximately 20 minutes. Following the meeting, MPR Speaker Ahmad Muzani announced that lawmakers would convene to examine the resignation and determine the appropriate course of action.
“The MPR leadership will meet today to discuss the resignation, followed by a joint meeting with faction leaders and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) to decide on the next steps," Muzani told reporters.
'Positions are temporary'
Former President Jokowi, 65, responded to his son's decision by describing political changes as an ordinary part of public life.
Political positions "inevitably involve political dynamics. That is normal."
"I have told Gibran that positions are temporary," he told reporters in Solo, Central Java.
Despite the unexpected development, Jokowi reaffirmed his backing for the current administration, pledging continued support for Prabowo and his government's agenda.
"We will continue to support President Prabowo's administration, particularly its programs that serve the interests of the wider public," said Jokowi, who served two terms as Indonesia's seventh president.
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