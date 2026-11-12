AVEVA recognised as a finalist of 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 12, 2026 — AVEVA today announced it has been named a finalist of the Sustainability Changemaker 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“We're proud to be named a finalist of the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award. We feel this recognition reflects the innovation and real-world impact of our collaboration, helping customers solve environmental challenges and accelerate sustainable digital transformation. By combining deep industrial expertise with advanced cloud and AI capabilities, AVEVA is helping organisations transform sustainability from an aspiration into measurable action and long-term value.” Lisa Wee, Chief Sustainability Officer, AVEVA.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year’s winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. AVEVA was selected as a finalist for the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award in recognition of its ability to help industrial enterprises achieve both business and sustainability outcomes through digital transformation. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, AI, and industrial intelligence technologies, AVEVA’s software portfolio enables organisations to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, optimise resource utilisation, and drive more sustainable operations across the asset lifecycle. The judges recognised AVEVA's demonstrated customer impact, innovative use of emerging technologies, and commitment to helping industries make better decisions that benefit both operational performance and the environment.
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year’s honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what’s possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”
The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will
be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the
Microsoft Partner blog: The complete list of categories,
winners and finalists can be found at
-ends-
“We're proud to be named a finalist of the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award. We feel this recognition reflects the innovation and real-world impact of our collaboration, helping customers solve environmental challenges and accelerate sustainable digital transformation. By combining deep industrial expertise with advanced cloud and AI capabilities, AVEVA is helping organisations transform sustainability from an aspiration into measurable action and long-term value.” Lisa Wee, Chief Sustainability Officer, AVEVA.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year’s winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. AVEVA was selected as a finalist for the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award in recognition of its ability to help industrial enterprises achieve both business and sustainability outcomes through digital transformation. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, AI, and industrial intelligence technologies, AVEVA’s software portfolio enables organisations to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, optimise resource utilisation, and drive more sustainable operations across the asset lifecycle. The judges recognised AVEVA's demonstrated customer impact, innovative use of emerging technologies, and commitment to helping industries make better decisions that benefit both operational performance and the environment.
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year’s honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what’s possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”
The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will
be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the
Microsoft Partner blog: The complete list of categories,
winners and finalists can be found at
-ends-
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