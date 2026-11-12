The Commodities Feed: Stronger Dollar Weighs On Commodities

MENAFN - ING) Energy – Oil slips as Middle East output rebounds

Oil prices edged lower this morning, with Brent around $91/bbl as recovering Middle East supply eased immediate concerns over availability. OPEC crude production increased by almost 2m b/d in October to 27.16m b/d, led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait. Saudi production climbed to 9.2m b/d, close to pre-war levels, while Iraq produced almost 4.5m b/d.

Regional crude flows are approaching pre-war levels, but exports continue to rely on alternative routes around the Strait of Hormuz, leaving supply vulnerable to further disruption. OPEC kept its demand forecasts unchanged, expecting global oil demand growth of 200k b/d this year and 2.6m b/d in 2027. We expect volatility to remain elevated, with the pace of normalisation through Hormuz still the key driver for the outlook.

Metals – Copper drops to trade near four-month low

Copper traded near a four-month low this morning as renewed selling in technology stocks and a firmer US dollar weighed on the metals complex. LME prices briefly fell to $13,657/t. The market has pulled back from September's record near $15,000/t, with investors reassessing expectations for AI-related demand while uncertainty over US import tariffs remains unresolved. Further dollar strength could keep copper under pressure in the near term.

Aluminium was also slightly weaker, although nearby LME spreads remain exceptionally tight. Cash metal traded at a premium of more than $150/t to the three-month contract this week, pointing to continued short-term supply constraints.

Elsewhere, iron ore prices continued to retreat, with the Singapore benchmark falling as much as 1.6% to $90.70/t, extending its decline into a fourth day. Chinese iron ore futures also weakened, alongside losses in rebar, as softer steel markets kept pressure on the raw material complex. The move leaves iron ore trading close to the psychologically important $90/t level. We remain bearish on iron ore as weaker Chinese steel demand and growing seaborne supply weigh on the outlook.

In precious metals, gold extended its decline for a third session, slipping below $4,000/oz as stronger US inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields higher. The market is increasingly pricing in the possibility of another rate hike, providing support to the dollar and weighing on non-yielding gold. Attention now turns to upcoming US inflation data and further comments from Fed officials. While higher rates and a stronger dollar could continue to weigh on gold in the near term, we remain constructive over the longer term, supported by central bank buying and safe-haven demand.