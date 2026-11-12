Publicis Sapient and Ping Identity Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Identity Modernization with Agentic AI
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Publicis Sapient, a global technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services, and Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced a global collaboration to help organizations accelerate identity modernization and securely manage the growing number of AI agents operating across the enterprise.
The collaboration brings together Ping Identity’s identity and trust capabilities, including access controls, with Publicis Sapient’s enterprise implementation expertise and its AI-powered software development and modernization platform, Sapient Slingshot. Together, the companies aim to use agentic AI to automate traditionally complex elements of identity modernization, from understanding legacy environments to configuring, integrating and testing modern identity services, while helping enterprises establish and enforce identity and access controls for AI agents.
For large enterprises, modernizing identity infrastructure can be a complex and resource-intensive undertaking. Years of legacy technology, interconnected applications and evolving security requirements make it difficult to replace or upgrade identity systems without disrupting critical business operations. As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents, they also face new challenges in establishing individual agent identities, controlling which systems and data agents can access, and managing these permissions consistently at scale. Publicis Sapient and Ping Identity intend to address these challenges by applying AI to accelerate identity transformation while building identity and governance into how AI agents operate.
At the heart of the proposed approach is Sapient Slingshot, which uses an enterprise context graph and specialized AI agents to accelerate software development and modernization across the entire software development lifecycle. By applying enterprise-specific business logic, application dependencies and technical requirements, the platform aims to streamline the design, configuration, integration and testing of modern identity services.
The collaboration will focus on three key areas:
●Accelerating identity modernization: Using AI to understand existing identity integrations, application dependencies and access journeys, helping organizations define and execute modernization strategies with greater speed and confidence.
●Simplifying implementation at scale: Combining reusable identity capabilities with enterprise-specific context to automate elements of configuration, integration and testing, reducing manual effort and enabling more consistent delivery across applications.
●Embedding quality and governance: Applying AI-assisted testing and validation throughout implementation, with specialist oversight and human approval for critical decisions to support secure, reliable identity services.
The companies also intend to support this approach with programmable identity and access controls designed for AI agents. Ping Identity’s programmable identity and access controls can provide individual agents with distinct identities and govern their access to enterprise resources, including tools and data made available through Model Context Protocol (MCP).Sapient Slingshot would support the automation and orchestration of agent onboarding and configuration, helping clients apply identity and access controls consistently at scale while reducing repeated manual setup. Publicis Sapient’s implementation and engineering expertise would support the integration of these capabilities into complex enterprise environments.
An example of the successful collaboration between Publicis Sapient and Ping Identity is their work with The AA to modernize its identity platform. Together, the companies helped migrate 4.7 million users and 1.5 million active tokens to a modern cloud identity solution with zero downtime, supporting greater reliability and scalability while reducing complexity.
"Modernizing enterprise identity isn't simply about replacing technology. It's about understanding how an organization operates and using that context to build what comes next," said Pinak Kiran Vedalankar, Group Vice President, Technology at Publicis Sapient. “By combining the enterprise context and automation capabilities of Sapient Slingshot with Ping Identity's technology, we aim to help clients accelerate identity modernization, simplify how AI agents are onboarded and governed, and move forward with greater confidence. This is how we turn AI capability into real business outcomes."
“AI agents are quickly becoming a new class of digital identity inside the enterprise, and organizations need the same confidence in what an agent is and what it is allowed to do that they expect for their workforce and customers,” said Alex Laurie, Go-to-Market Chief Technology Officer at Ping Identity. “Together with Publicis Sapient, we’re helping enterprises modernize the identity foundation they rely on today while putting the controls in place to support the secure adoption of agentic AI at scale.”
The collaboration brings together Ping Identity’s identity and trust capabilities, including access controls, with Publicis Sapient’s enterprise implementation expertise and its AI-powered software development and modernization platform, Sapient Slingshot. Together, the companies aim to use agentic AI to automate traditionally complex elements of identity modernization, from understanding legacy environments to configuring, integrating and testing modern identity services, while helping enterprises establish and enforce identity and access controls for AI agents.
For large enterprises, modernizing identity infrastructure can be a complex and resource-intensive undertaking. Years of legacy technology, interconnected applications and evolving security requirements make it difficult to replace or upgrade identity systems without disrupting critical business operations. As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents, they also face new challenges in establishing individual agent identities, controlling which systems and data agents can access, and managing these permissions consistently at scale. Publicis Sapient and Ping Identity intend to address these challenges by applying AI to accelerate identity transformation while building identity and governance into how AI agents operate.
At the heart of the proposed approach is Sapient Slingshot, which uses an enterprise context graph and specialized AI agents to accelerate software development and modernization across the entire software development lifecycle. By applying enterprise-specific business logic, application dependencies and technical requirements, the platform aims to streamline the design, configuration, integration and testing of modern identity services.
The collaboration will focus on three key areas:
●Accelerating identity modernization: Using AI to understand existing identity integrations, application dependencies and access journeys, helping organizations define and execute modernization strategies with greater speed and confidence.
●Simplifying implementation at scale: Combining reusable identity capabilities with enterprise-specific context to automate elements of configuration, integration and testing, reducing manual effort and enabling more consistent delivery across applications.
●Embedding quality and governance: Applying AI-assisted testing and validation throughout implementation, with specialist oversight and human approval for critical decisions to support secure, reliable identity services.
The companies also intend to support this approach with programmable identity and access controls designed for AI agents. Ping Identity’s programmable identity and access controls can provide individual agents with distinct identities and govern their access to enterprise resources, including tools and data made available through Model Context Protocol (MCP).Sapient Slingshot would support the automation and orchestration of agent onboarding and configuration, helping clients apply identity and access controls consistently at scale while reducing repeated manual setup. Publicis Sapient’s implementation and engineering expertise would support the integration of these capabilities into complex enterprise environments.
An example of the successful collaboration between Publicis Sapient and Ping Identity is their work with The AA to modernize its identity platform. Together, the companies helped migrate 4.7 million users and 1.5 million active tokens to a modern cloud identity solution with zero downtime, supporting greater reliability and scalability while reducing complexity.
"Modernizing enterprise identity isn't simply about replacing technology. It's about understanding how an organization operates and using that context to build what comes next," said Pinak Kiran Vedalankar, Group Vice President, Technology at Publicis Sapient. “By combining the enterprise context and automation capabilities of Sapient Slingshot with Ping Identity's technology, we aim to help clients accelerate identity modernization, simplify how AI agents are onboarded and governed, and move forward with greater confidence. This is how we turn AI capability into real business outcomes."
“AI agents are quickly becoming a new class of digital identity inside the enterprise, and organizations need the same confidence in what an agent is and what it is allowed to do that they expect for their workforce and customers,” said Alex Laurie, Go-to-Market Chief Technology Officer at Ping Identity. “Together with Publicis Sapient, we’re helping enterprises modernize the identity foundation they rely on today while putting the controls in place to support the secure adoption of agentic AI at scale.”
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