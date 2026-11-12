Knowledge Economic City to Host FHS Saudi Arabia 2027 Madinah Edition
(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) 12 November 2026: Knowledge Economic City (KEC), a publicly listed master developer operating under the supervision of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, has signed a partnership with The Bench, organizer of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS), to become Host partners of FHS Saudi Arabia 2027 (Madinah Edition). The Summit will take place in Madinah for the first time at DoubleTree by Hilton at Madinah Gate, KEC’s first operational destination.
The agreement was signed in Cairo during FHS Egypt which held at 10–11 November 2026 by Saleh Aldakhil, Brand and Creative Marketing Manager at Knowledge Economic City, and Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench
FHS Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s leading hospitality investment forum, bringing together the investors, developers, owners, operators and government leaders shaping Saudi Arabia’s tourism pipeline. The 2026 edition in Riyadh welcomed more than 1,000 attendees from 32 countries, and investors in the room represented US$4.8 trillion in assets under management. According to an economic impact study by JLL, delegates at the 2026 edition reported a value of US$1.9 billion in business opportunities and deal volume gained at the summit.
Madinah Gate, the Kingdom’s first transit-oriented development, is built around Madinah’s Haramain High-Speed Rail station. It brings together the 325-room DoubleTree by Hilton, retail and dining and an integrated bus station. Delegates will experience a destination that connects hospitality and public transport at one of Madinah’s main gateways, with high-speed rail links to Jeddah and Makkah.
For KEC, hosting FHS is part of a wider effort to put Madinah on the global events map and to bring investors and hospitality leaders to the city to see its progress for themselves. The company’s 6.8-million-square-metre masterplan represents more than SAR 24 billion in committed investment across four flagship destinations; Madinah Gate, Multaqa AlMadinah, the Islamic World District and Al Alyaa and is planned to grow to around 42,000 hotel keys and 40,000 residential units at full build-out, developed with five of the world’s leading hospitality brands.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Bringing Future Hospitality Summit to Madinah for the first time is a milestone for the city. It gives investors, hotel operators and developers the opportunity to see firsthand how Madinah is growing and where they can play a role. At Madinah Gate, delegates will experience an operating destination that brings hospitality, retail and public transport together at one of the city’s main gateways.”
Ali Shahid, CEO of The Bench, said: “Madinah is undergoing an extraordinary urban and hospitality transformation driven by landmark projects. By bringing FHS here, we are positioning our network directly at the intersection of unprecedented capital deployment and immense growth. Investors are drawn to Madinah not just because of its unique cultural and spiritual significance, but because the Kingdom's regulatory reforms have unlocked a highly lucrative market. For forward-thinking investors, Madinah offers a rare, high-yielding destination backed by robust government commitment and an unstoppable demand for world-class hospitality infrastructure.”
KEC served as Strategic Partner at FHS Saudi Arabia 2026 in Riyadh and FHS World 2026 in Dubai, where it met international investors and signed agreements across its portfolio. Hosting the 2027 Saudi edition in Madinah will allow KEC to build on those relationships and give delegates a closer look at the city’s hospitality projects and investment opportunities.
The agreement was signed in Cairo during FHS Egypt which held at 10–11 November 2026 by Saleh Aldakhil, Brand and Creative Marketing Manager at Knowledge Economic City, and Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench
FHS Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s leading hospitality investment forum, bringing together the investors, developers, owners, operators and government leaders shaping Saudi Arabia’s tourism pipeline. The 2026 edition in Riyadh welcomed more than 1,000 attendees from 32 countries, and investors in the room represented US$4.8 trillion in assets under management. According to an economic impact study by JLL, delegates at the 2026 edition reported a value of US$1.9 billion in business opportunities and deal volume gained at the summit.
Madinah Gate, the Kingdom’s first transit-oriented development, is built around Madinah’s Haramain High-Speed Rail station. It brings together the 325-room DoubleTree by Hilton, retail and dining and an integrated bus station. Delegates will experience a destination that connects hospitality and public transport at one of Madinah’s main gateways, with high-speed rail links to Jeddah and Makkah.
For KEC, hosting FHS is part of a wider effort to put Madinah on the global events map and to bring investors and hospitality leaders to the city to see its progress for themselves. The company’s 6.8-million-square-metre masterplan represents more than SAR 24 billion in committed investment across four flagship destinations; Madinah Gate, Multaqa AlMadinah, the Islamic World District and Al Alyaa and is planned to grow to around 42,000 hotel keys and 40,000 residential units at full build-out, developed with five of the world’s leading hospitality brands.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Bringing Future Hospitality Summit to Madinah for the first time is a milestone for the city. It gives investors, hotel operators and developers the opportunity to see firsthand how Madinah is growing and where they can play a role. At Madinah Gate, delegates will experience an operating destination that brings hospitality, retail and public transport together at one of the city’s main gateways.”
Ali Shahid, CEO of The Bench, said: “Madinah is undergoing an extraordinary urban and hospitality transformation driven by landmark projects. By bringing FHS here, we are positioning our network directly at the intersection of unprecedented capital deployment and immense growth. Investors are drawn to Madinah not just because of its unique cultural and spiritual significance, but because the Kingdom's regulatory reforms have unlocked a highly lucrative market. For forward-thinking investors, Madinah offers a rare, high-yielding destination backed by robust government commitment and an unstoppable demand for world-class hospitality infrastructure.”
KEC served as Strategic Partner at FHS Saudi Arabia 2026 in Riyadh and FHS World 2026 in Dubai, where it met international investors and signed agreements across its portfolio. Hosting the 2027 Saudi edition in Madinah will allow KEC to build on those relationships and give delegates a closer look at the city’s hospitality projects and investment opportunities.
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