A Three-Year Bet on Dubai: What the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Debut Says About Global Sport’s Gulf Strategy
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) As the Tour made its debut at Dubai Festival City Mall, a partnership running through 2028 showed where global federations see value: city-based events, a growing Gulf circuit and an Olympic pathway that leads to Los Angeles.
When the FIBA 3x3 World Tour tipped off at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, fourteen international teams and a field of Olympic champions took centre stage. Behind the spectacle sat a commercial agreement. Dubai Sports Council organised the event under FIBA’s supervision and in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association, and the deal runs through 2028, with trade reports describing it as three annual stops in the emirate.
For FIBA, the logic lay in the Tour’s city-based model, where each stop reflects its host and builds its own audience. The multi-year agreement gives Dubai a longer runway to build that audience.
Building a Gulf circuit
Dubai was one of two Gulf stops this season. Manama, Bahrain, was the other, marking a fourth consecutive year on the Tour for the kingdom, which also staged the 2025 Final. Together, the two cities gave the Tour a regional footprint anchored by hosts that treat major events as part of wider economic and tourism strategies.
For Dubai, the event fitted a plan already in motion. The Dubai Sports Council’s 2026–2027 calendar lists more than 500 events, including over 80 international tournaments and championships, and the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 targets growth in the sector’s annual contribution to GDP from AED 10.17 billion to AED 18.3 billion. A free-entry event in a shopping destination supported the plan’s aims for community participation and attendance.
The road to LA 2028
The Olympic dimension gave the partnership its strategic edge. 3x3 Basketball made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, returned at Paris 2024 and will feature again at Los Angeles 2028, the year the Dubai agreement ends. The Tour serves as the sport’s professional proving ground, and Dubai’s field reflected it: Olympic champions Worthy de Jong and Dimeo van der Horst played for Amsterdam RABOBANK, alongside Serbia’s Ub, the world’s top-ranked team, and Liman. Between them, Ub, Liman and Amsterdam have won every World Tour Final since 2021. The next is in Rio de Janeiro in December.
The format itself helps the commercial case. One hoop, three players a side and a 10-minute game, or first to 21 points, make 3x3 Basketball compact enough for urban venues such as malls, and fast enough to hold a first-time audience. For a federation that wants fans to follow the sport between Games, that matters as much as the medals.
Dubai’s bet is therefore on audience-building rather than a single weekend: three years to grow a local fan base, create a pathway for young players and establish the emirate as a fixture on the international 3x3 Basketball calendar, in the run-up to Los Angeles.
When the FIBA 3x3 World Tour tipped off at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, fourteen international teams and a field of Olympic champions took centre stage. Behind the spectacle sat a commercial agreement. Dubai Sports Council organised the event under FIBA’s supervision and in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association, and the deal runs through 2028, with trade reports describing it as three annual stops in the emirate.
For FIBA, the logic lay in the Tour’s city-based model, where each stop reflects its host and builds its own audience. The multi-year agreement gives Dubai a longer runway to build that audience.
Building a Gulf circuit
Dubai was one of two Gulf stops this season. Manama, Bahrain, was the other, marking a fourth consecutive year on the Tour for the kingdom, which also staged the 2025 Final. Together, the two cities gave the Tour a regional footprint anchored by hosts that treat major events as part of wider economic and tourism strategies.
For Dubai, the event fitted a plan already in motion. The Dubai Sports Council’s 2026–2027 calendar lists more than 500 events, including over 80 international tournaments and championships, and the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 targets growth in the sector’s annual contribution to GDP from AED 10.17 billion to AED 18.3 billion. A free-entry event in a shopping destination supported the plan’s aims for community participation and attendance.
The road to LA 2028
The Olympic dimension gave the partnership its strategic edge. 3x3 Basketball made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, returned at Paris 2024 and will feature again at Los Angeles 2028, the year the Dubai agreement ends. The Tour serves as the sport’s professional proving ground, and Dubai’s field reflected it: Olympic champions Worthy de Jong and Dimeo van der Horst played for Amsterdam RABOBANK, alongside Serbia’s Ub, the world’s top-ranked team, and Liman. Between them, Ub, Liman and Amsterdam have won every World Tour Final since 2021. The next is in Rio de Janeiro in December.
The format itself helps the commercial case. One hoop, three players a side and a 10-minute game, or first to 21 points, make 3x3 Basketball compact enough for urban venues such as malls, and fast enough to hold a first-time audience. For a federation that wants fans to follow the sport between Games, that matters as much as the medals.
Dubai’s bet is therefore on audience-building rather than a single weekend: three years to grow a local fan base, create a pathway for young players and establish the emirate as a fixture on the international 3x3 Basketball calendar, in the run-up to Los Angeles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment