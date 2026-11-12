ABU DHABI T10 TEAMS UP WITH SPOTIFY TO BRING CRICKET AND MUSIC TOGETHER
(MENAFN- FTTH Council MENA) Tuesday, Abu Dhabi, 11 November 2026: With the tenth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 underway from 7 to 20 November at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Spotify is bringing music to fans as the tournament’s Official Audio Streaming Partner. The partnership comes to life through live DJ sets at the Spotify Powerplay Zone and dedicated playlists for each of the six participating teams, available on Abu Dhabi T10’s page on Spotify.
At Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Spotify Powerplay Zone brings live DJ sets to the matchday atmosphere, adding a musical dimension to the excitement on the pitch. The activation gives fans attending the tournament a chance to experience music as part of the action, while the dedicated team playlists extend that energy beyond the stadium.
Each of the six participating franchises has a dedicated Spotify playlist designed to reflect its unique identity, energy and personality. Giving supporters another way to connect with their favourite teams, the playlists bring the spirit of Abu Dhabi T10 into fans' everyday listening, whether they are attending the matches or following the action from elsewhere. Fans can explore all six playlists on Abu Dhabi T10's Spotify page.
By combining team culture with music discovery, Abu Dhabi T10 and Spotify aim to make the tournament experience more personal, shareable and accessible to fans, whether they are following the action from the stadium or from around the world.
Matt Boucher, CEO of tournament owner Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) and Abu Dhabi T10, said: “Cricket has always been about more than what happens on the pitch. It is about passion, identity, and the shared experiences that unite fans across cultures and continents. Our partnership with Spotify gives us an exciting opportunity to build on that connection, bringing the distinctive personalities of our six teams to life through music and creating new ways for supporters to engage with the tournament.
As Abu Dhabi T10 enters an exciting new chapter, we are focused on building an entertainment experience that extends well beyond the 90 minutes of cricket. Collaborating with a globally recognised platform such as Spotify reflects that ambition, helping us reach new audiences, strengthen our international appeal and further establish Abu Dhabi as a destination where world-class sport and entertainment come together.”
Dinesh Kumar Srinivasan, Head of Marketing, MENAT+ at Spotify added: “Music is a big part of how fans celebrate the sports and teams they love, and we’re excited to partner with Abu Dhabi T10 to bring that connection to life, giving each team its own soundtrack on Spotify. Whether fans are cheering from the stands or following the action from elsewhere, these playlists offer another way to feel part of the excitement and celebrate their favourite teams.”
At Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Spotify Powerplay Zone brings live DJ sets to the matchday atmosphere, adding a musical dimension to the excitement on the pitch. The activation gives fans attending the tournament a chance to experience music as part of the action, while the dedicated team playlists extend that energy beyond the stadium.
Each of the six participating franchises has a dedicated Spotify playlist designed to reflect its unique identity, energy and personality. Giving supporters another way to connect with their favourite teams, the playlists bring the spirit of Abu Dhabi T10 into fans' everyday listening, whether they are attending the matches or following the action from elsewhere. Fans can explore all six playlists on Abu Dhabi T10's Spotify page.
By combining team culture with music discovery, Abu Dhabi T10 and Spotify aim to make the tournament experience more personal, shareable and accessible to fans, whether they are following the action from the stadium or from around the world.
Matt Boucher, CEO of tournament owner Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) and Abu Dhabi T10, said: “Cricket has always been about more than what happens on the pitch. It is about passion, identity, and the shared experiences that unite fans across cultures and continents. Our partnership with Spotify gives us an exciting opportunity to build on that connection, bringing the distinctive personalities of our six teams to life through music and creating new ways for supporters to engage with the tournament.
As Abu Dhabi T10 enters an exciting new chapter, we are focused on building an entertainment experience that extends well beyond the 90 minutes of cricket. Collaborating with a globally recognised platform such as Spotify reflects that ambition, helping us reach new audiences, strengthen our international appeal and further establish Abu Dhabi as a destination where world-class sport and entertainment come together.”
Dinesh Kumar Srinivasan, Head of Marketing, MENAT+ at Spotify added: “Music is a big part of how fans celebrate the sports and teams they love, and we’re excited to partner with Abu Dhabi T10 to bring that connection to life, giving each team its own soundtrack on Spotify. Whether fans are cheering from the stands or following the action from elsewhere, these playlists offer another way to feel part of the excitement and celebrate their favourite teams.”
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