Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE Partners with Expedia to Make Travel More Rewarding for SHARE Members in UAE and Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 November 2026: SHARE, has partnered with Expedia to give members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia a new way to earn rewards on travel, with up to 4% of their booking value back in SHARE points.
Through the partnership, SHARE members can now access Expedia through the SHARE app to book hotels, holiday packages and flights, earning 4% back in SHARE points on hotels, 3% on packages and 1% on flights. Whether booking a weekend staycation, a family holiday or a flight abroad, members can turn their travel spend into SHARE points that they can then spend on shopping, groceries, cinema, dining and more within Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem.
The launch responds to growing demand for travel among SHARE members, with 81% expressing an interest in travel. This is also reflected in their booking habits, with more than 80% of hotel bookings and over 50% of flight bookings already made through travel aggregators.
Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions, said: “Our members are already travelling, already booking hotels, packages and flights. With Expedia now on the SHARE app, those bookings become part of one connected and more rewarding relationship, rather than something separate from everything else they do with us.
“SHARE today brings together millions of members across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kenya in the region’s largest shopping network; and travel now sits inside it. Members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia earn up to 4% of their booking value back in points, so a hotel stay or a family holiday becomes value they can spend on a shopping trip across our malls, the weekly groceries, a night at the cinema or dinner out.
"Our ambition is simple: to make SHARE the most rewarding way to shop, travel and experience more. As we bring more partners into SHARE, we give our members more opportunities to earn and more value from every spend, making SHARE the first place they check before they buy."
Members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can access Expedia directly through the SHARE app to search and book eligible hotels, holiday packages and flights, while earning a percentage of their booking value back in SHARE points. Once credited, SHARE points can be used across Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive ecosystem of participating brands and experiences across shopping, groceries, dining, cinema, entertainment and more.
The partnership marks another step in SHARE’s evolution beyond traditional loyalty. Connecting over 16 million members to more than 7,000 stores across five markets, SHARE continues to build a more connected platform that brings together how members shop, spend, travel and experience everyday life. By expanding opportunities to earn through partners beyond Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem, SHARE is delivering greater choice and value for members, while enabling partners to build deeper, more rewarding relationships with their customers.
Through the partnership, SHARE members can now access Expedia through the SHARE app to book hotels, holiday packages and flights, earning 4% back in SHARE points on hotels, 3% on packages and 1% on flights. Whether booking a weekend staycation, a family holiday or a flight abroad, members can turn their travel spend into SHARE points that they can then spend on shopping, groceries, cinema, dining and more within Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem.
The launch responds to growing demand for travel among SHARE members, with 81% expressing an interest in travel. This is also reflected in their booking habits, with more than 80% of hotel bookings and over 50% of flight bookings already made through travel aggregators.
Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions, said: “Our members are already travelling, already booking hotels, packages and flights. With Expedia now on the SHARE app, those bookings become part of one connected and more rewarding relationship, rather than something separate from everything else they do with us.
“SHARE today brings together millions of members across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kenya in the region’s largest shopping network; and travel now sits inside it. Members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia earn up to 4% of their booking value back in points, so a hotel stay or a family holiday becomes value they can spend on a shopping trip across our malls, the weekly groceries, a night at the cinema or dinner out.
"Our ambition is simple: to make SHARE the most rewarding way to shop, travel and experience more. As we bring more partners into SHARE, we give our members more opportunities to earn and more value from every spend, making SHARE the first place they check before they buy."
Members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can access Expedia directly through the SHARE app to search and book eligible hotels, holiday packages and flights, while earning a percentage of their booking value back in SHARE points. Once credited, SHARE points can be used across Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive ecosystem of participating brands and experiences across shopping, groceries, dining, cinema, entertainment and more.
The partnership marks another step in SHARE’s evolution beyond traditional loyalty. Connecting over 16 million members to more than 7,000 stores across five markets, SHARE continues to build a more connected platform that brings together how members shop, spend, travel and experience everyday life. By expanding opportunities to earn through partners beyond Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem, SHARE is delivering greater choice and value for members, while enabling partners to build deeper, more rewarding relationships with their customers.
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