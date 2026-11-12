Indonesia Probes Alleged Plot to Overthrow Government
(MENAFN) Indonesian police have launched an investigation into suspected treason following allegations that President Prabowo Subianto and several senior government officials were illegally placed under electronic surveillance.
National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto informed a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta that authorities had received a separate police complaint concerning a suspected conspiracy to topple the government, according to reports by the state news agency.
The probe is examining several alleged offenses, including unlawful interception of communications, unauthorized access to electronic systems and the destruction of digital evidence.
Suyudi said investigators were working to establish who ordered the surveillance and what motivated the operation. He emphasized that additional evidence would be necessary to substantiate allegations of treason.
Four senior police officers, identified by their initials as LSP, AS, EH and SU, are suspected of organizing surveillance operations targeting Prabowo, presidential palace personnel, lawmakers, political figures, regional governors and provincial police chiefs.
The alleged monitoring also extended to officials from the Corruption Eradication Commission, the Attorney General’s Office, civil society groups, activists and students.
LSP, a former national police chief, allegedly coordinated the surveillance activities through WhatsApp and received intelligence reports generated by the operation.
The other officers are accused of approving interceptions without submitting official investigative requests, circulating the collected information and instructing personnel to erase intercepted data.
Habiburokhman, chairman of parliament’s Commission III, condemned the alleged operation, describing it as “an act of stabbing in the back.”
He called on investigators to consider possible treason charges, arguing that the alleged surveillance posed a threat to Indonesia’s national security and constitutional order.
National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto informed a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta that authorities had received a separate police complaint concerning a suspected conspiracy to topple the government, according to reports by the state news agency.
The probe is examining several alleged offenses, including unlawful interception of communications, unauthorized access to electronic systems and the destruction of digital evidence.
Suyudi said investigators were working to establish who ordered the surveillance and what motivated the operation. He emphasized that additional evidence would be necessary to substantiate allegations of treason.
Four senior police officers, identified by their initials as LSP, AS, EH and SU, are suspected of organizing surveillance operations targeting Prabowo, presidential palace personnel, lawmakers, political figures, regional governors and provincial police chiefs.
The alleged monitoring also extended to officials from the Corruption Eradication Commission, the Attorney General’s Office, civil society groups, activists and students.
LSP, a former national police chief, allegedly coordinated the surveillance activities through WhatsApp and received intelligence reports generated by the operation.
The other officers are accused of approving interceptions without submitting official investigative requests, circulating the collected information and instructing personnel to erase intercepted data.
Habiburokhman, chairman of parliament’s Commission III, condemned the alleged operation, describing it as “an act of stabbing in the back.”
He called on investigators to consider possible treason charges, arguing that the alleged surveillance posed a threat to Indonesia’s national security and constitutional order.
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