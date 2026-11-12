Four BioDuro Campuses Earned EcoVadis Silver Medals in Company’s Third Consecutive Year of Recognition

(MENAFN- Cision) IRVINE, California, November 11, 2026

The four recognized campuses inclu’e BioDuro’s Beijing site and three locations within its Greater Shanghai R&D Center of Excellence: Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ), Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, and Huishan. Each campus ranked among the top 10% of companies assessed worldwide in the 12 months prior to the medal issuance. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates corporate sustainability management across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.



BioDur’’s expanding recognition reflects its sustained efforts to advance sustainability across its global operations. The number of campuses earning EcoVadis recognition has grown steadily over the past three years, from two in 2024 to three in 2025 and four in 2026.



Importantly, these four campuses serve as the foundation of Bio’uro’s discovery and development operations, where all client drug discovery and development projects are conducted. Their recognition underscores B’oDuro’s commitment to making responsible business practices an integral part of how it operates, innovates, and serves its clients. As a trusted CRDMO partner, BioDuro will continue to advance its sustainability initiatives while delivering long-term value to clients and stakeholders.





About BioDuro

BioDuro, an Advent portfolio company, is a CRDMO with a 30-year proven track record. Headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, our global presence spans eight campuses across the United States and China, with over 2,200 employees. Specializing in both small and large molecule discovery, development, scale-up, and manufacturing, we offer fully integrated services from early drug discovery to commercial manufacturing across chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), drug substance, and drug product.

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