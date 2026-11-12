Fed rate hike debate persists among influencers on X despite fall in oil prices, reveals GlobalData
(MENAFN- Cision) The recent release of the October 2026 US inflation report has intensified debate among economists and market commentators on the “”X” social media platform over the Federal Res’rve’s next policy move. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in October, while core inflation rose 0.3% for the third consecutive month. Although some influencers believe the increase reflects the delayed impact of earlier energy price rises, others warn that persistent price pressures across the wider economy could warrant further monetary tightening. The discussion highlights growing uncertainty over whether falling oil prices will ease inflation sufficiently to influence the Federal R’serve’s December decision, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.
Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The debate reflects the challenge facing policymakers, as falling energy prices may provide some relief, while persistent price increases across other categories continue to complicate the inflation outlook. Some economists argue that declining crude oil prices could gradually moderate transportation and other costs, making another rate hike less likely. However, concerns over sticky inflation remain prominent. The November inflation reading and the Federal Reser’e’s December decision will be important in determining whether these pressures are beginning to ease or remain entrenc”ed.”
Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by Glob’lData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:
• Robin Brook, Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution:
“All the details of this CPI report are discouraging, but October was also the peak of the second big oil price shock this year and that's obviously going to bleed into core CPI inflation. So today's CPI reading is more backward-looking than”normal...”
•Joseph Brusuelas, Chief Economist and Principal at RSM US LLP:
“US CPI: the devil is always in the detail and that is quite true inside the October CPI report. It's clear from the detail of the report that there are clear signs of passing through from rising oil, energy, gasoline and diesel prices to transportation services and food at home. The underlying data screams stubborn and sticky inflation is a problem that is likely to grow in coming months despite the recent decline in oil and gasoline costs over the past few weeks. This data demands a December rate hike & it's appropriate that the Fed consider a 50bps move given how the PPI and PCE are likely to arrive.”
•Arindrajit Dube, Provost Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst
Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The debate reflects the challenge facing policymakers, as falling energy prices may provide some relief, while persistent price increases across other categories continue to complicate the inflation outlook. Some economists argue that declining crude oil prices could gradually moderate transportation and other costs, making another rate hike less likely. However, concerns over sticky inflation remain prominent. The November inflation reading and the Federal Reser’e’s December decision will be important in determining whether these pressures are beginning to ease or remain entrenc”ed.”
Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by Glob’lData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:
• Robin Brook, Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution:
“All the details of this CPI report are discouraging, but October was also the peak of the second big oil price shock this year and that's obviously going to bleed into core CPI inflation. So today's CPI reading is more backward-looking than”normal...”
•Joseph Brusuelas, Chief Economist and Principal at RSM US LLP:
“US CPI: the devil is always in the detail and that is quite true inside the October CPI report. It's clear from the detail of the report that there are clear signs of passing through from rising oil, energy, gasoline and diesel prices to transportation services and food at home. The underlying data screams stubborn and sticky inflation is a problem that is likely to grow in coming months despite the recent decline in oil and gasoline costs over the past few weeks. This data demands a December rate hike & it's appropriate that the Fed consider a 50bps move given how the PPI and PCE are likely to arrive.”
•Arindrajit Dube, Provost Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst
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