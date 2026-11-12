Eight In 10 Kids Are Learning More When They're Outside The Classroom
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) "> Eight in 10 kids are learning more when they're outside the classroom - but 22 per cent have never been on an overnight trip with their school. A study of 1,000 children aged 10 to 17 and their parents found 92 per cent of mums and dad's believe school trips can be life-changing for young people and feel excursions develop skills that are harder to learn through lessons alone (90 per cent). And more than two thirds (68 per cent) of parents whose child attended a school trip noticed a positive change when they returned. Reporting that youngsters have developed confidence (68 per cent), responsibility for their own behaviour (59 per cent) and practical life skills (41 per cent) as the top skills children develop during school trips. A further 58 per cent of parents said school trips improved their child's ability to solve problems with others, while 41 per cent noticed their child became more confident talking to new people. Young people identified many of the same benefits, as 55 per cent said school trips build confidence, 51 per cent cited the opportunity to develop teamwork, and 47 per cent said they help them practise independence. In fact, almost a third (26 per cent) came away interested in pursuing a career linked to something they had experienced on a school trip, and 81 per cent of parents agreed opportunities beyond the classroom can shape further education and career choices. The research was commissioned by PGL Beyond as part of its annual School Trip Index Report, which explores how learning opportunities beyond the classroom contribute to life outcomes, personal development and future readiness, alongside the barriers preventing young people from taking part. Anthony Jones, CEO of the provider of educational outdoor adventure, residential and enrichment experiences for schools, said:“School trips are so much more than memorable experiences. “They are vital enrichment experiences which help young people to build confidence, independence and resilience; strengthen relationships and wellbeing; and develop the skills that support their future learning, work and adult lives. “For many young people, a single school trip can broaden horizons and develop skills that continue to shape them long after they've returned to the classroom. “But the reality is that not everyone has the same opportunities. For too many, these experiences are out of reach.” The research also found additional expenses, such as lunches and kit (43 per cent), and parental anxiety about their child being away from home (42 per cent) were barriers preventing young people from taking part in school trips. Young people reported similar concerns, 56 per cent cited costs, feeling anxious about attending (56 per cent) and worrying about missing home (54 per cent) as factors that could prevent them from taking part. It also emerged, from the research carried out by OnePoll, 73 per cent of parents want to see more overnight stays arranged for pupils. And more than a third (36 per cent) specifically want to see more overnight trips due to the role these experiences play in shaping young people's future ambitions. Anthony Jones from PGL Beyond added:“No young person should miss out on opportunities to learn, grow and build confidence because of cost or circumstance. “At a time when more young people are becoming disconnected from education, training and employment, widening access to these opportunities is increasingly important. “When more young people can access high-quality enrichment experiences, the benefits are felt far beyond the trip itself.” THE TOP 10 SKILLS KIDS LEARN ON TRIPS ACCORDING TO KIDS Feeling comfortable being away from home (51%) Working well with other people (like classmates or friends) (49%) Finding my way around new places (47%) Being more willing to try new activities (46%) Looking after my own belongings (45%) Feeling more confident when things are challenging (42%) Following instructions in a real-life situation (39%) Solving problems when something unexpected happens (36%) Managing my time (like being on time, sticking to plans) (32%) Speaking up or asking questions in public places (28%)
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