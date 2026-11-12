Brits Turn To Human Help With Finances As Demand Rises By 33 Per Cent

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Brits are increasingly seeking human help with their finances with demand for personal support, whether in person or via video call, rising by 33 per cent, according to a building society.

A poll of 2,000 adults also found 58 per cent said they find it easier to discuss their financial options with a person than online.

As almost 69 per cent said a local bank or building society branch they use has closed in the past decade.

Despite the continued shift towards digital services, appetite for a high-street presence remains strong, the research from Skipton Building Society found, as 40 per cent would love to see more physical bank or building society branches opening near them.

The figures come as the building society, which has 82 branches [] nationwide, opened a new flagship branch in Cheapside, London, as part of its commitment to maintaining a presence on high street.

Jasvinder Gakhal, CEO Money at Skipton Building Society said:“Digital services have transformed how people manage their money, making many everyday financial decisions quicker and easier, but our research shows there is still a real appetite for human support.

“When people are making important decisions about their finances, they often want the reassurance of being able to talk through their options with someone and get support that's tailored to them.

“That's why we believe there is still an important role for branches on our high streets. The opening of our new Cheapside branch is about giving people that choice, whether they want to manage their money digitally or come in and have a conversation face-to-face.”

Research supports this, showing Brits still want the human touch when it comes to their finances.

The research also found 78 per cent believe brick-and-mortar bank branches are a cornerstone of British high-streets.

And this appetite for a physical presence isn't confined to older generations, as 67 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds prefer to discuss their financial options face-to-face.

It shows 28 per cent would love to see more branches opening near them, while 54 per cent have noticed branches closing in their area over the past decade.

However, while young people want human conversations about their financial options, they are still heavy users of AI for money questions, with 81 per cent using the tool for money, savings and mortgage queries.

And 41 per cent use tools weekly, with a further 15 per cent using AI to answer financial questions every day.

But when it comes to more complex financial questions, human interaction remains important.

Just 13 per cent would choose an AI tool providing instant answers, compared with 39 per cent who would rather speak to someone face-to-face.

Another 27 per cent would prefer speaking to someone on the phone, showing further requirement for inter-personal conversations.

Trust remains an important factor, with 39 per cent saying they don't trust AI very much, or at all, when making significant financial decisions.

Jasvinder Gakhal from Skipton Building Society added:“People are increasingly comfortable using technology and AI to help manage their money, but that doesn't mean they want human support to disappear.

“It's about giving people choice and making sure they can speak to someone when they need to, particularly when making bigger or more complex decisions about their finances.

“We're looking forward to welcoming new and existing members into our new Cheapside branch, as well as continuing to be there for people across all of our 82 branches when they need us.”