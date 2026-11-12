Kenya's Ruto Calls for EU Monitors Ahead of 2027 Elections
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday called for European Union (EU) election observers to monitor the country's August 2027 general elections, while urging European governments to support debt restructuring, financial reforms and peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.
Speaking at State House in Nairobi during a meeting with heads of EU delegations to African countries, Ruto said Kenya was open to discussing the deployment of an international election observation mission in line with national laws and procedures.
"As we prepare for the August 2027 general election, we welcome consultations on an EU Election Observation Mission, consistent with our laws and procedures," Ruto said.
The Kenyan leader also called on the EU to help secure the country's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list and the bloc's list of high-risk countries, which include jurisdictions with weaknesses in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
Ruto said Kenya had already resolved 13 of the 21 deficiencies highlighted by FATF, adding that authorities were continuing efforts to address the outstanding issues.
Turning to economic challenges, the president urged European governments to back reforms to the global financial system, warning that expensive borrowing and growing debt obligations were undermining development prospects across Africa.
He stressed the importance of expanding access to affordable funding, including concessional financing and investment mechanisms that would enable African nations to develop infrastructure and strengthen industrial production without adding further pressure to their debt levels.
On security matters, Ruto appealed for additional European financial assistance for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which continues to encounter funding shortages and operational challenges.
He recognized the EU's approval in April of an additional €75 million ($87 million) to help finance peacekeeping activities in Somalia.
Ruto also welcomed a separate €20 million ($23 million) allocation through the European Peace Facility aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces.
The meeting coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the EU. Both sides agreed to strengthen their ties through a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, security and sustainable development.
"As Kenya marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with the EU, we have agreed to elevate our relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership anchored in multilateralism, international law, democratic governance and sustainable development," Ruto said in a statement.
He highlighted the importance of the European market to Kenya's economy, noting that the EU receives 21% of the country's total exports, making it its leading export destination.
The president further called for greater European investment across key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and healthcare. He also pressed for the removal of trade restrictions that continue to affect Kenyan exporters, particularly small-scale farmers.
Ruto emphasized that the strengthened relationship should produce measurable economic gains through increased investment, employment opportunities and stronger institutions, rather than being confined to diplomatic commitments.
Speaking at State House in Nairobi during a meeting with heads of EU delegations to African countries, Ruto said Kenya was open to discussing the deployment of an international election observation mission in line with national laws and procedures.
"As we prepare for the August 2027 general election, we welcome consultations on an EU Election Observation Mission, consistent with our laws and procedures," Ruto said.
The Kenyan leader also called on the EU to help secure the country's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list and the bloc's list of high-risk countries, which include jurisdictions with weaknesses in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
Ruto said Kenya had already resolved 13 of the 21 deficiencies highlighted by FATF, adding that authorities were continuing efforts to address the outstanding issues.
Turning to economic challenges, the president urged European governments to back reforms to the global financial system, warning that expensive borrowing and growing debt obligations were undermining development prospects across Africa.
He stressed the importance of expanding access to affordable funding, including concessional financing and investment mechanisms that would enable African nations to develop infrastructure and strengthen industrial production without adding further pressure to their debt levels.
On security matters, Ruto appealed for additional European financial assistance for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which continues to encounter funding shortages and operational challenges.
He recognized the EU's approval in April of an additional €75 million ($87 million) to help finance peacekeeping activities in Somalia.
Ruto also welcomed a separate €20 million ($23 million) allocation through the European Peace Facility aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces.
The meeting coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the EU. Both sides agreed to strengthen their ties through a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, security and sustainable development.
"As Kenya marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with the EU, we have agreed to elevate our relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership anchored in multilateralism, international law, democratic governance and sustainable development," Ruto said in a statement.
He highlighted the importance of the European market to Kenya's economy, noting that the EU receives 21% of the country's total exports, making it its leading export destination.
The president further called for greater European investment across key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and healthcare. He also pressed for the removal of trade restrictions that continue to affect Kenyan exporters, particularly small-scale farmers.
Ruto emphasized that the strengthened relationship should produce measurable economic gains through increased investment, employment opportunities and stronger institutions, rather than being confined to diplomatic commitments.
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