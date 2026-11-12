Panasonic introduces its flexible L-shaped lens to ultra-short-throw projection range
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) WIESBADEN, GERMANY – 11 November 2026 – Panasonic Projector & Display has introduced the ET-C1U090, an L-shaped ultra short throw lens designed to help projection teams make the most of challenging spaces. Available from December, it joins the ET-C1 Series for Panasonic’s PT-REQ and PT-REZ 1-Chip DLP projectors.
In an immersive venue, the best position for a projector is not always the most obvious one. There may be little room behind a screen, limited depth in front of a projection surface, or a need to keep equipment out of the audience’s view. With a 0.308:1 throw ratio, the ET-C1U090 creates a large image from close range - up to 200-inch from just 1.3m with the option of up to 1000-inches. Its L-shaped design allows the projection direction to be changed through 90-degree or 180-degree lens rotation, giving designers useful options for floor projection, ceiling installations and other spaces where a conventional position is difficult.
To help installers position images without moving the projector, motorised peripheral focus makes it easier to bring the edges of a large image into sharp focus. The lens also gives installers room to fine-tune the image, with ±50% vertical and ±23% horizontal shift. The ultra-short-throw of the lens means a projector can be installed within a depth of just 885mm, including the required exhaust clearance, making it suitable for installations where space and distance is at a premium.
For ceiling mounted applications, the optical axis is positioned on the projector's centerline, allowing the image to start directly at the ceiling line. This eliminates the need for a gap between the ceiling and the image and avoids costly ceiling modifications, a benefit that installers will particularly appreciate.
To simplify immersive and 360° applications, the 90° or 180° rotation allows installers to position projectors close together while directing exhaust airflow away from adjacent projector intakes. This simplifies deployment in spaces where multiple projectors are used in close proximity.
Visual impact of the new lens is a constant, with peripheral brightness uniformity exceeding 90%, minimizing hotspots and uneven illumination across the image - especially valuable in demanding applications such as rear projection.
Precision with sustainability in mind
The ET-C1U090 uses all-glass lens elements, including large, high-precision aspherical elements manufactured at Panasonic’s Yamagata factory. An optimised anti-reflection coating helps maintain even colour across the image, while a strengthened lens mount reduces the effect of external vibration and still allows lens shift. Panasonic has also used recycled plastic for approximately 53% of the resin materials in the lens housing, by weight.
Panasonic has selected optical components throughout the series to deliver dependable image quality in regular use. Selected models use Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion glass to reduce colour fringing, while lens coatings help limit the reflections that can cause ghosting or uneven colour. The choice of lenses gives designers room to adapt to the venue: a museum may need projection close to a wall, while a theatre may require a long throw from the back of the room.
Wider zoom ranges on selected models can also help rental teams cover more projects with fewer lenses in their inventory. Built for rental and staging applications, the all-glass construction also provides greater durability against scratches, dust and the rigors of frequent transportation and handling.
With compatible projectors identifying the lens automatically, lens memory can recall saved focus and shift settings, as well as zoom settings on models that support them. The ET-C1U090, along with all lenses in the ET-C1 series, is compatible with Panasonic’s PT-REQ15, PT-REQ12, PT-REQ10 and PT-REQ80 Series 4K projectors and the corresponding PT-REZ Series WUXGA models.
The ET-C1U090, along with the full ET-C1 lens series, can be seen at ISE in Barcelona. Running from 2nd – 5 th February, you can register for free here: , using code PANASONIC. Alternatively, contact your local Panasonic representative for further details.
-ENDS-
In an immersive venue, the best position for a projector is not always the most obvious one. There may be little room behind a screen, limited depth in front of a projection surface, or a need to keep equipment out of the audience’s view. With a 0.308:1 throw ratio, the ET-C1U090 creates a large image from close range - up to 200-inch from just 1.3m with the option of up to 1000-inches. Its L-shaped design allows the projection direction to be changed through 90-degree or 180-degree lens rotation, giving designers useful options for floor projection, ceiling installations and other spaces where a conventional position is difficult.
To help installers position images without moving the projector, motorised peripheral focus makes it easier to bring the edges of a large image into sharp focus. The lens also gives installers room to fine-tune the image, with ±50% vertical and ±23% horizontal shift. The ultra-short-throw of the lens means a projector can be installed within a depth of just 885mm, including the required exhaust clearance, making it suitable for installations where space and distance is at a premium.
For ceiling mounted applications, the optical axis is positioned on the projector's centerline, allowing the image to start directly at the ceiling line. This eliminates the need for a gap between the ceiling and the image and avoids costly ceiling modifications, a benefit that installers will particularly appreciate.
To simplify immersive and 360° applications, the 90° or 180° rotation allows installers to position projectors close together while directing exhaust airflow away from adjacent projector intakes. This simplifies deployment in spaces where multiple projectors are used in close proximity.
Visual impact of the new lens is a constant, with peripheral brightness uniformity exceeding 90%, minimizing hotspots and uneven illumination across the image - especially valuable in demanding applications such as rear projection.
Precision with sustainability in mind
The ET-C1U090 uses all-glass lens elements, including large, high-precision aspherical elements manufactured at Panasonic’s Yamagata factory. An optimised anti-reflection coating helps maintain even colour across the image, while a strengthened lens mount reduces the effect of external vibration and still allows lens shift. Panasonic has also used recycled plastic for approximately 53% of the resin materials in the lens housing, by weight.
Panasonic has selected optical components throughout the series to deliver dependable image quality in regular use. Selected models use Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion glass to reduce colour fringing, while lens coatings help limit the reflections that can cause ghosting or uneven colour. The choice of lenses gives designers room to adapt to the venue: a museum may need projection close to a wall, while a theatre may require a long throw from the back of the room.
Wider zoom ranges on selected models can also help rental teams cover more projects with fewer lenses in their inventory. Built for rental and staging applications, the all-glass construction also provides greater durability against scratches, dust and the rigors of frequent transportation and handling.
With compatible projectors identifying the lens automatically, lens memory can recall saved focus and shift settings, as well as zoom settings on models that support them. The ET-C1U090, along with all lenses in the ET-C1 series, is compatible with Panasonic’s PT-REQ15, PT-REQ12, PT-REQ10 and PT-REQ80 Series 4K projectors and the corresponding PT-REZ Series WUXGA models.
The ET-C1U090, along with the full ET-C1 lens series, can be seen at ISE in Barcelona. Running from 2nd – 5 th February, you can register for free here: , using code PANASONIC. Alternatively, contact your local Panasonic representative for further details.
-ENDS-
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