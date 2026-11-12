Bank ABC announces results for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2026 Net profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 165 million
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) - Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “ABC” - today announces its financial results for the 9 months period ended 30 September 2026, including the third quarter of 2026.
During the period, the regional operating environment was shaped by heightened geopolitical uncertainty, volatility in energy markets, disruptions to trade flows and supply chains. Against this backdrop, the Bank’s broad geographical footprint and diversified business model helped sustain business momentum and support the resilience of its financial performance.
The Bank delivered a net profit for the 9 months of the year of US$165 million, compared to US$ 204 million during the same period in 2025. The moderation to net profit primarily resulted from higher loan provisioning charges, reflecting the conservative approach adopted to counter challenging external market conditions. Total operating income was US$1,065 million, compared with US$1,019 million reported last year, a growth of 5% over last year, reflecting disciplined execution across the franchise, while compensating for the continuing external market challenges. The Group’s funding profile remained strong, while it continued to maintain healthy capital and liquidity buffers.
Bank ABC’s business excellence, and leadership in innovation was recognized by several distinguished regional and international awards platforms. Recent accolades include the ‘Middle East’s Transaction Bank of the Year‘ by Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026 and the ‘MENA Bank of the Year’ by MENA Corporate & Investment Banking Excellence Awards 2026 by MEED. The Bank also won the ‘Best Conversational AI Implementation in the Middle East’ award for its AI Assistant, ‘Fatema’, from AI World Series Awards 2026, a testimony to Bank ABC’s continued focus on digitalisation.
Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Naji Belgasem remarked, “The operating environment remains challenging, with continuing geopolitical uncertainty across the region weighing on economic activity. Against this backdrop, Bank ABC has continued to demonstrate the resilience of its franchise and the strength of its diversified business model. The Group maintained good overall business momentum while remaining prudent in its approach to risk and preserving a strong balance sheet. The resilience demonstrated through these conditions reinforces our confidence in the Group’s capabilities and its ability to navigate uncertainty while continuing to build the franchise. We remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:
Performance Highlights for the third quarter (3 months) of 2026
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q3 2026 was US$54 million, a growth of 4% compared to US$52 million reported for the same period last year, mainly from a growth in core income and sustained operating expenses and cost of credit.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.015, as compared to US$0.014 reported in the same period last year
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$12 million, 91% lower as compared to a US$132 million reported during the same period of last year. Q3 2026 was impacted by negative movements in currencies (BRL and EGP) against the US$, compared to Q3 2025, and negative fair value movements on securities due to reduction in market prices given the ongoing geopolitical crisis.
Total operating income for Q3 2026 was US$368 million, 4% higher compared to US$353 million reported for the same period last year.
Performance Highlights for the year to date (9 months ended 30 September 2026)
Consolidated Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, was US$165 million, compared to US$204 million reported last year, a reduction of 19%, arising from a conservative approach towards ECL charge given the geopolitical crisis.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.045, compared to US$0.060 in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$104 million, 73% lower as compared to US$385 million during the same period last year. Drop in other comprehensive income during the nine months of 2026 was due to lower profit, movements in currencies (BRL and EGP) against the US$ as compared to the same period last year and negative fair value movements on securities due to drop in market prices given the ongoing geo-political crisis.
Total operating income was US$1,065 million, as compared to US$1,019 million reported last year, a growth of 5%, reflecting broad based growth across almost all the core markets.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,711 million, compared to US$4,718 million reported at the 2025 year-end, a marginal drop after absorbing the impact of dividend payments and adverse movement in foreign currency translation reserves.
Total assets stood at US$51.1 billion at the end of the period, as compared to US$49.9 billion reported at the 2025 year-end, an increase of 2% driven by core business growth in the loan portfolio, FX movements, besides balance sheet optimization and portfolio management actions.
Strong Capital and Liquidity ratios were maintained: Total CAR 16.7%, Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.8%, of which CET1 at 13.3%. LCR and NSFR at 202% and 125% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global Wholesale Banking solutions in both Conventional and Islamic Finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate Finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides Consumer Banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and ila banking app in Jordan.
The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC’s website. Bank ABC will host a virtual Investors call to discuss the earnings for the nine months of 2026 on 18 November 2026. Further details and the investor presentation are available at
- Ends –
During the period, the regional operating environment was shaped by heightened geopolitical uncertainty, volatility in energy markets, disruptions to trade flows and supply chains. Against this backdrop, the Bank’s broad geographical footprint and diversified business model helped sustain business momentum and support the resilience of its financial performance.
The Bank delivered a net profit for the 9 months of the year of US$165 million, compared to US$ 204 million during the same period in 2025. The moderation to net profit primarily resulted from higher loan provisioning charges, reflecting the conservative approach adopted to counter challenging external market conditions. Total operating income was US$1,065 million, compared with US$1,019 million reported last year, a growth of 5% over last year, reflecting disciplined execution across the franchise, while compensating for the continuing external market challenges. The Group’s funding profile remained strong, while it continued to maintain healthy capital and liquidity buffers.
Bank ABC’s business excellence, and leadership in innovation was recognized by several distinguished regional and international awards platforms. Recent accolades include the ‘Middle East’s Transaction Bank of the Year‘ by Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026 and the ‘MENA Bank of the Year’ by MENA Corporate & Investment Banking Excellence Awards 2026 by MEED. The Bank also won the ‘Best Conversational AI Implementation in the Middle East’ award for its AI Assistant, ‘Fatema’, from AI World Series Awards 2026, a testimony to Bank ABC’s continued focus on digitalisation.
Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Naji Belgasem remarked, “The operating environment remains challenging, with continuing geopolitical uncertainty across the region weighing on economic activity. Against this backdrop, Bank ABC has continued to demonstrate the resilience of its franchise and the strength of its diversified business model. The Group maintained good overall business momentum while remaining prudent in its approach to risk and preserving a strong balance sheet. The resilience demonstrated through these conditions reinforces our confidence in the Group’s capabilities and its ability to navigate uncertainty while continuing to build the franchise. We remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:
Performance Highlights for the third quarter (3 months) of 2026
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q3 2026 was US$54 million, a growth of 4% compared to US$52 million reported for the same period last year, mainly from a growth in core income and sustained operating expenses and cost of credit.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.015, as compared to US$0.014 reported in the same period last year
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$12 million, 91% lower as compared to a US$132 million reported during the same period of last year. Q3 2026 was impacted by negative movements in currencies (BRL and EGP) against the US$, compared to Q3 2025, and negative fair value movements on securities due to reduction in market prices given the ongoing geopolitical crisis.
Total operating income for Q3 2026 was US$368 million, 4% higher compared to US$353 million reported for the same period last year.
Performance Highlights for the year to date (9 months ended 30 September 2026)
Consolidated Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, was US$165 million, compared to US$204 million reported last year, a reduction of 19%, arising from a conservative approach towards ECL charge given the geopolitical crisis.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.045, compared to US$0.060 in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$104 million, 73% lower as compared to US$385 million during the same period last year. Drop in other comprehensive income during the nine months of 2026 was due to lower profit, movements in currencies (BRL and EGP) against the US$ as compared to the same period last year and negative fair value movements on securities due to drop in market prices given the ongoing geo-political crisis.
Total operating income was US$1,065 million, as compared to US$1,019 million reported last year, a growth of 5%, reflecting broad based growth across almost all the core markets.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,711 million, compared to US$4,718 million reported at the 2025 year-end, a marginal drop after absorbing the impact of dividend payments and adverse movement in foreign currency translation reserves.
Total assets stood at US$51.1 billion at the end of the period, as compared to US$49.9 billion reported at the 2025 year-end, an increase of 2% driven by core business growth in the loan portfolio, FX movements, besides balance sheet optimization and portfolio management actions.
Strong Capital and Liquidity ratios were maintained: Total CAR 16.7%, Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.8%, of which CET1 at 13.3%. LCR and NSFR at 202% and 125% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global Wholesale Banking solutions in both Conventional and Islamic Finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate Finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides Consumer Banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and ila banking app in Jordan.
The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC’s website. Bank ABC will host a virtual Investors call to discuss the earnings for the nine months of 2026 on 18 November 2026. Further details and the investor presentation are available at
- Ends –
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