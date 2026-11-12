Clemta Expands Partner API to Power End-to-End U.S. Business Services

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) The expanded API enables fintechs, SaaS platforms, and service providers to offer U.S. company formation, tax, and compliance services under their own brands, creating new revenue opportunities through a single integration.



Dubai, UAE - Clemta, an all-in-one platform for U.S. business formation and management, has announced a major expansion of its Partner API, enabling fintechs, SaaS platforms, and professional service providers to integrate U.S. company formation, tax filing, bookkeeping, and ongoing compliance services directly into their products.



The expansion builds on Clemta’s experience supporting more than 21,000 entrepreneurs across 170+ countries, where company formation is often only the beginning of a longer business relationship.



Clemta’s customer data reflects this ongoing demand: 92% of entrepreneurs who formed a company through Clemta went on to use at least one additional service, with an average of 3.4 services used per customer.



This ongoing need for business services beyond incorporation has shaped Clemta’s approach to expanding its Partner API, enabling fintechs, SaaS platforms, and professional service providers to support customers throughout the U.S. business lifecycle.



From Company Formation to Ongoing Business Operations



Originally designed to process company formation requests and track their status, the Clemta Partner API now supports a broader range of business operations, including EIN applications, document management, service orders, tax filings, and compliance requirements.



Through a single integration, partners can offer services such as company formation, registered agent support, bookkeeping, tax filing assistance, and other post-incorporation solutions in line with their partnership agreement.



The expanded API also introduces automated status notifications through webhooks, a comprehensive sandbox environment for testing integrations, and a dedicated partner dashboard for managing services, pricing, and billing.



Embedded Services, New Revenue Opportunities



The Partner API enables businesses to deliver U.S. business services under their own brands while maintaining direct relationships with their customers.



Partners control their customer experience and set their own retail prices, while Clemta handles the underlying operations. The model operates through partner-based pricing and consolidated monthly billing, without upfront commitments.



For fintechs, this could mean incorporating U.S. company formation into an existing onboarding journey. Accounting firms can extend services to international clients, while SaaS platforms can add business solutions without building the underlying operational capabilities themselves.



“Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to move between disconnected platforms to establish and operate a U.S. business,” said M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta. “We believe the next step is making these services available wherever entrepreneurs already manage their businesses. By opening our infrastructure to partners, we’re enabling other platforms to deliver a more complete experience while building new opportunities for their own growth.”



Availability

The Clemta Partner API and white-label program are available to eligible partners. Technical documentation and program information are available through Clemta’s website.



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