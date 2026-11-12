Jamal Fayez Puts Qatari Fiction In Spotlight At Tunis Arab Novel Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari novelist Jamal Fayez is bringing the environmental dimension of Qatari fiction to the forefront of Arab literary debate through his participation in the fourth Tunis Forum for the Arabic Novel, which opened in Tunis yesterday under the theme“The Green Novel: Representations of Reality and Horizons of Narrative”.

Fayez is presenting a paper titled“The Green Novel: Environmental Representations and Their Narrative Transformations in the Qatari Novel”, exploring how environmental concerns find expression in Qatari narrative and their evolving role in contemporary fiction.

The Tunis Forum for the Arabic Novel, organised by (Bayt al-Riwaya), the“House of the Novel”, under the auspices of the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, began yesterday evening in Tunis.

The forum, which runs until November 14 at the Soufiya El-Golli Hall within the Chedli Klibi City of Culture, serves as a cultural and literary platform for dialogue on the transformations of the Arabic novel.

The forum aims to explore how reality is represented and examining prospects for innovation in contemporary narrative discourse.

This fourth edition features prominent writers, literary figures, and critics from 18 Arab countries.

The programme features writers and critics from 18 Arab countries, alongside Tunisian authors.

The participants will engage in literary sessions to explore the forum's central theme and the questions it raises - an endeavour aimed at enriching the corpus of Arabic narrative literature.

The opening ceremony kicked off in the Soufia Golli Hall, with a musical performance presented under the aegis of the Tunis Opera Theatre. The forum's proceedings will continue over the course of three days.