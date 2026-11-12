Huawei Cloud Pioneers The Next Era Of Enterprise Transformation With Agentic AI

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Agentic AI is set to reshape business operations, accelerating digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for Qatar's public and private sectors,” has pointed out Alan Qi, president of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia.

He explained that a new era of enterprise transformation is taking shape, as artificial intelligence (AI) moves beyond answering questions to actively performing tasks and making decisions. Known as Agentic AI, this emerging technology is redefining how organisations operate, manage resources and deliver services, creating significant opportunities for businesses and institutions in Qatar.

Accordingly, Alan Qi noted that the focus of AI adoption has shifted from exploring what individual tools can do to identifying which business processes intelligent agents can manage and improve, as these agents can retrieve information from approved systems, recommend decisions and initiate subsequent actions, while maintaining human oversight and accountability.

For Qatar, where digital innovation is a key pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, Agentic AI offers considerable potential across government services, banking, technology, entertainment and other strategic industries. Qi believes organisations should approach this transformation as a business priority rather than simply a technology project. He recommends identifying core business scenarios, assessing their potential value and readiness, implementing AI solutions in real production environments and gradually scaling successful applications through industry collaboration.

However, translating this potential into tangible results requires a robust technological foundation. Unlike conventional chatbots, AI agents operate continuously, interact with multiple systems and demand substantial computing resources.

He stressed that Huawei Cloud addresses these requirements through its Agentic Cloud strategy, combining advanced AI infrastructure with an expanding ecosystem of models, platforms and enterprise applications.

At the heart of this strategy is Agentic Infra, designed to provide organisations with efficient, flexible, reliable and secure AI computing capabilities. Huawei Cloud is advancing innovative three-dimensional data centre architectures that independently optimise cooling, power and IT racks, with a single building designed to accommodate AI clusters of up to 100,000 accelerator cards. Its infrastructure also integrates global computing resources, advanced tiered memory storage, unified scheduling for general and AI computing, and comprehensive security mechanisms.

These capabilities are designed to reduce time to first token by up to 90% and improve computing resource utilisation by more than 30%, helping enterprises achieve greater efficiency while managing operational costs.

Huawei Cloud's capabilities have also received international recognition, with Gartner naming the company a Leader in its 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, reflecting its integrated approach to AI infrastructure and its comprehensive portfolio of software, hardware and chip technologies.

Another important consideration for enterprises is choosing the right AI models while keeping costs under control. Through its Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering, Huawei Cloud provides convenient access to leading models, including DeepSeek, GLM, Huawei's Pangu models and other advanced solutions. Intelligent routing directs different tasks to suitable models based on performance, speed, and cost requirements. This gives organisations greater flexibility, allowing them to optimise AI expenditure as applications expand from initial pilots to large-scale deployments. Enterprises can also deploy their own models using Huawei Cloud AI servers, supporting different business and technical requirements.

He stressed that beyond infrastructure and models, Huawei Cloud is focusing on practical applications that deliver immediate business value. Its CodeArts Code Agent supports intelligent software development by helping developers understand complex codebases, automate development activities and streamline the software lifecycle, from requirements to deployment.

Supporting tens of millions of lines of code and skills that capture more than 20 years of Huawei's R&D expertise, the platform aims to accelerate development while maintaining enterprise security and quality standards.

Meanwhile, OfficeAce is designed to transform workplace productivity by functioning as an intelligent digital colleague.

The enterprise AI workbench supports document creation, information retrieval, data analysis, presentations and meeting minutes. Its built-in expert teams coordinate tasks across different business functions, while its file contract mechanism helps ensure that generated information remains traceable to source documents. For organisations seeking to develop customised AI agents, Huawei Cloud's AgentArts platform provides comprehensive development capabilities, supporting high-code, low-code and skill-based approaches from initial prototyping to production deployment.

Meanwhile, Qi has encouraged CEOs to take ownership of their AI strategies, prioritise two or three business processes with measurable potential, and establish clear governance frameworks that define the responsibilities of AI agents and human employees.

For CIOs, he stressed the importance of infrastructure resilience, flexibility and multi-cloud strategies, particularly in a rapidly changing technological and regional environment.

Agentic AI Qatar's public sectors Qatar private sector Huawei Cloud Artificial Intelligence